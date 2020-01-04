Steven M. Sipple: If NU fans feel more unsettled after bowl season, it's hard to blame them

Nebraska fans had to be concerned. Maybe even a little freaked out.
If Husker football fans settled in New Year's Day to watch Minnesota play Auburn in the Outback Bowl, they saw the Gophers run right at the Tigers' vaunted defensive line. P.J. Fleck's crew rushed for 215 yards and held the SEC power to 56 rushing yards in prevailing 31-24. In the closing moments, Gopher fans broke into a chant of "Row the boat, row the boat, row the boat."
Minnesota finished the season 11-2. Lest Nebraska fans think it's just a one-year uprising, consider that the Gophers return nine starters on offense, including every member of the offensive line and the top four tight ends. It's a big and physical crew. But I shouldn't need to tell Husker fans that.
They saw it Oct. 12 when Minnesota hammered Nebraska 34-7 in Minneapolis, at times running for first downs on third-and-long — by design. The Huskers sometimes don't even try to run for first downs on third-and-short, instead electing to pass. Which leads to my first takeaway from watching Big Ten teams go a respectable 4-5 in bowl games this season: NU third-year head coach Scott Frost must continue to emphasize improvement in overall physicality, as in every single day and at every position.
Minnesota at times manhandled Auburn, which was 12th in the College Football Playoff rankings. Ponder that for a moment, Nebraska fans.
Then there's Wisconsin (10-4). Although it dropped a 28-27 decision against Oregon in the Rose Bowl, it wasn't because the Badgers got pushed around. The Badgers virtually never get pushed around. They turned the ball over four times, committed nine penalties and played poorly on special teams against the Ducks. Sloppiness led to defeat.
But my lasting memory of the 2020 Rose Bowl will be the unyielding physicality with which both teams played. It was a street brawl. Sure, Nebraska made a game of it against Wisconsin this season, falling 37-21 in Lincoln, but it's still hard for me to imagine the Huskers trading punches with Oregon in Pasadena right now. The Ducks have become ferocious under Mario Cristobol, their style going against the grain in the finesse-laden Pac-12.
If Nebraska fans watched the Rose Bowl, they had to be a bit concerned. In fact, if you're a Husker fan with any objectivity at all, you probably watched bowl games this season with a prevailing thought rolling through your cranium: Frost has an extremely difficult task in front of him as he tries to push the program toward national relevancy, or even a winning season.
Which brings me to my second big takeaway from the bowl season: The Big Ten West Division somewhat quietly has become a bear.
I mean, Wisconsin isn't going away anytime soon. It's a strong program in every sense of the description. Folks overlook that Paul Chryst is 52-16 in five seasons as the Badgers' head coach. Yes, 52-16! He received a verbal commitment Saturday from four-star running back Jalen Berger of Ramsey, New Jersey. With Berger's commitment, UW's 2020 recruiting class ranks 24th in the country according to 247Sports and 26th according to Rivals, the highest rankings in program history.
Yeah, Wisconsin will keep coming. Count on it. The Badgers in 2020 will return all of their starters on the defensive line and four starters along the offensive line. They hammer teams in the trenches. But you knew that. It's their identity. Their culture. Their way of life.
Speaking of identity and culture, Iowa also just keeps coming. The Hawkeyes buried USC 49-24 in the Holiday Bowl on Dec. 27 to finish 10-3 as the Trojans mustered only 22 rushing yards on 18 attempts. Nebraska fans no longer can scoff at Iowa, particularly considering the Hawkeyes' 47 wins over the last five years — the most wins of any five-year period in program history.
As Nebraska sat out the bowl season for a third straight year, Iowa captured its third straight bowl game, tying the longest streak in program history.
Meanwhile, you perhaps saw Penn State rip apart Memphis' defense to the tune of 396 rushing yards (7.5 per attempt) in a 53-39 Cotton Bowl triumph on Dec. 28. That's not a misprint. The Nittany Lions will visit Lincoln on Nov. 7. When I say Frost should emphasize physicality in his program every single day, that's the type of game I have in mind.
Nebraska's 2020 schedule is a beast. It's a lot for a developing program to handle. The Big Ten in general is deep and talented, meaning the regular-season schedule becomes a grind physically, mentally and emotionally. Frost's wealth of young players must grow up quickly. When NU joined the league in June of 2010, Husker fans couldn't have envisioned life being this challenging.
By the way, Minnesota defeated Penn State 31-26 in November, the Gophers' biggest win of the season. "Row the boat, row the boat, row the boat!" The Gophers aren't going away, friends. In fact, even with only four starters expected to return on defense, they'll be a popular pick to capture the West Division.
Or perhaps Illinois should be the pick. So says my good friend Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois. He says the Illini will have their best senior class in years, not to mention a favorable schedule.
Hey, you never know. I do know this: Lovie Smith's defense brings the sledgehammer. It forced 28 turnovers this season, a physical crew in a rugged league. But you knew that. If you watched Big Ten teams in bowls, you know it beyond a shadow of a doubt.