Steven M. Sipple: If NU fans feel more unsettled after bowl season, it's hard to blame them

Meanwhile, you perhaps saw Penn State rip apart Memphis' defense to the tune of 396 rushing yards (7.5 per attempt) in a 53-39 Cotton Bowl triumph on Dec. 28. That's not a misprint. The Nittany Lions will visit Lincoln on Nov. 7. When I say Frost should emphasize physicality in his program every single day, that's the type of game I have in mind.

Nebraska's 2020 schedule is a beast. It's a lot for a developing program to handle. The Big Ten in general is deep and talented, meaning the regular-season schedule becomes a grind physically, mentally and emotionally. Frost's wealth of young players must grow up quickly. When NU joined the league in June of 2010, Husker fans couldn't have envisioned life being this challenging.

By the way, Minnesota defeated Penn State 31-26 in November, the Gophers' biggest win of the season. "Row the boat, row the boat, row the boat!" The Gophers aren't going away, friends. In fact, even with only four starters expected to return on defense, they'll be a popular pick to capture the West Division.

Or perhaps Illinois should be the pick. So says my good friend Bob Asmussen of The News-Gazette in Champaign, Illinois. He says the Illini will have their best senior class in years, not to mention a favorable schedule.