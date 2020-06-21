Steven M. Sipple: If Nebraska's Class of 2019 steps up big, perhaps Frost's sleep will improve

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Scott Frost rubbed his eyes. He had been sleeping poorly of late, he said.

In fact, he said, he probably won't get a lot of good rest until he elevates his program to where he wants it.

This was early last November. Frost, the Nebraska head football coach, seemingly felt a significant amount of stress even on a Friday during a bye week. His team's record was 4-5 following a dispiriting road loss to a mediocre (at best) Purdue team. A couple of veteran players were giving him headaches with bad behavior. A tough home game against Wisconsin loomed the following week. Yeah, it was enough to make a health-conscious 45-year-old lean hard on Mountain Dew.

He clutched a soda bottle pretty hard as we spoke that day.

But Frost's mood and energy perked up as he ran down Nebraska's 2019 scholarship recruiting class player by player. He said he felt excellent about all but a few players in the 27-player group. And even those few players shouldn't be classified as disappointments to the staff, he said. It's too early for that. Bottom line, it became evident that the Class of 2019 gives Frost a feeling of comfort as he builds his program. He needs the class to stay together and thrive together.