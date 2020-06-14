Steven M. Sipple: If McCaffrey is to win job, here's the road map; and Frost talks special teams

He injected into the discussion the name of a former Creighton men's basketball coach.

"Dana Altman always used to say (of his teams), 'Get old and stay old,'" Frost said. "We haven't been old yet. There's been a lot of (roster) turnover, and a lot of it was necessary. We're getting closer and closer."

Nobody has to sell Frost on the impact of special teams.

"Against Wisconsin and Iowa (last season), if we don't give up kickoff returns, it could potentially change those two games," he said. "And that's why I'm still really optimistic because those are two really good programs and two of the best teams in our league. We can't give up points on special teams in those types of games."

* One more takeaway from my discussion with Frost: Defensive lineman Mosai Newsom, a redshirt freshman from Waverly, Iowa, should be considered a player to watch. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Newsom for some reason tends to be forgotten when folks discuss key young players who could bolster the defense.