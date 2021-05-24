Steven M. Sipple: If Huskers' NFL hopefuls need inspiration, they should seek out Jackson

He surely understands that not everybody has that sort of attitude.

"You have to truly believe in your abilities," he said. "At the end of the day, I know I'm capable of playing in this league. If it isn't with the Jets, someone will be able to use me. I'm a hell of a player."

There it is: The swagger a corner needs. There's virtually no way you can play corner in the NFL if you don't possess a high degree of confidence. And there's certainly no way you can play the position in the league if you're unwilling to compete every day — yeah, even after you get thrown to the canvas.

There will surely be times that 2020 Nebraska starting cornerback Dicaprio Bootle gets thrown to the canvas as he tries to make the Kansas City Chiefs' roster as an undrafted free agent. Same goes for running back Dedrick Mills in Detroit and tight end Jack Stoll in Philadelphia.

Jackson has some advice, all right.