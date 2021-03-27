Steven M. Sipple: If going one-on-one before NU's spring ball, these six would be first on the list

If you cover the Nebraska football program, you don't get many one-on-one interviews.

It used to be a routine occurrence during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Not anymore.

This particular media group has swelled in number to 30-plus, easily. That's much larger than the media corps for most college football teams, which probably is the leading reason for fewer one-on-ones.

Whatever the case, if I could choose six people for a one-on-one interview in advance of a critical spring for Nebraska football, these are the ones:

Bill Busch, defensive analyst

You see the title. Defensive analyst. But I'm told he's helping with special teams. How extensively is he helping?

It should be his focus.

The 55-year-old Busch, who grew up in Pender (population 1,112) in Thurston County, spent 2004-07 at Nebraska under head coach Bill Callahan coaching outside linebackers (2004) and safeties (2005-07) while also serving as special-teams coordinator. He has an extensive background coaching special teams.