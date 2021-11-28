Steven M. Sipple: If Frost seeks special-teams coach, a prime candidate is under same roof

In order to work for Frost this season, Busch turned down an offer last winter to be a co-defensive coordinator at Boise State. Bottom line, though, he wants to be in Lincoln. His wife, Laura, is a former Husker cheerleader and has been a realtor here for years even as he worked elsewhere. His parents live in Creighton (population 1,154) in Knox County. This is home for Busch. Home is powerful.

He spent 2004 to 2007 at Nebraska under head coach Bill Callahan coaching outside linebackers (2004) and safeties (2005-07) while also serving as special-teams coordinator. During his tenure under Callahan, the Huskers blocked 16 kicks, including seven in 2005. NU ranked in the top 25 nationally in net punting (24th in 2006) and punt returns (17th in 2005) as well. The kickoff coverage unit ranked 15th nationally in 2006 after finishing 22nd the previous year.

In 2012, with Busch serving as Utah State's safeties coach and special-teams coordinator, the Aggies won a school-record 11 games and finished the year ranked No. 16th nationally.

When Urban Meyer took over as Utah's head coach before the 2003 season, he retained only two assistant coaches — Busch and Kyle Whittingham, who's now the most-tenured head coach in the Pac-12 with 18 seasons at Utah.