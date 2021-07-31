Steven M. Sipple: If college football's muck gets to be too much for you, there's always Netflix

“I just want to hit some dudes right now, honestly.”

That’s pure. That’s timeless. That’s exactly what we need, more than ever.

Cling to that moment as opposed to the vision of ESPN allegedly encouraging other conferences — reportedly the American Athletic — to poach teams in the Big 12 so Texas and Oklahoma can move to the SEC without paying a massive buyout. That's lovely, ESPN. Just lovely.

“I have absolute certainty that they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told The Associated Press this week after sending a cease-and-desist letter to the network.

ESPN, for what it’s worth, claimed the allegations “are entirely without merit.”

Yeah, right.

This is largely about ESPN doing anything it can to improve the appeal of its TV inventory. Alluring matchups are more critical than ever because people's attention is more scattered than ever with all the streaming options and the like.

Alas, there's always a bottom line: Money, money, money.

It’s the principal reason Oklahoma and Texas are making their big move. Who could blame them?