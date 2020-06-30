Steven M. Sipple: If college football is to be played, Frost believes change of mindset needed

Frost thinks a couple of adjustments in people’s mindsets about the coronavirus pandemic may be needed in order for the college football season to take place. Make no mistake, he understands the topic at a high level. And he made a key point Monday that you simply don't hear from media or really anyone else: Even if players don't get to play in games this fall, there's still a sizable risk of them getting the virus.

It seems media tend to fixate on practices and games as the main ways for players to be infected. It's flawed thinking. Think of it this way: By removing football from players' lives, it takes away the structure and safeguards that Nebraska (and presumably other universities) provides at a high level. Players will still be attending classes, going to packed parties, going to public places to eat and hang out. Do people really think removing football from the equation will make players significantly safer?

Being able to play football serves as strong motivation for players to be as mindful of the pandemic as possible. To be as safe and responsible as possible, for their own good and for the good of others. If you remove that motivation from their lives, they may alter their behavior accordingly, said Gerrod Lambrecht, Frost's chief of staff, who's played a lead role in establishing Nebraska's guidelines and protocols in managing the virus since it took the world by storm in mid-March.