Steven M. Sipple: If Bielema's right about NU offense, Frost may have hands full as play-caller

Truth be told, the shifty Martinez is dangerous when plays break down. But that’s not a sustainable approach to winning football.

Nebraska largely lived that way in 2002, when tough-as-nails quarterback Jammal Lord rushed 251 times for 1,412 yards. He was an improvisational wizard, but the Huskers finished 7-7 in part because NU coaches simply didn’t surround their warrior of a QB with enough talent.

Has Frost and company surrounded Martinez with enough talent to pull the program from the depths of four straight losing seasons?

If Bielema's assessment proves to be accurate, think about the ramifications for Nebraska.

He really thought Martinez was the only Husker player who could beat his team?

That could be problematic for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is it puts an inordinate amount of pressure on Martinez to carry a heavy load. Unfortunately, he should be used to it by now.

Let’s see if Nebraska can prove Bielema wrong as the season progresses.

Let’s see if NU’s offensive line — which starts three redshirt freshmen and a sophomore — finds its stride as a unit. O-lines sometimes need time to gel.