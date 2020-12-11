Steven M. Sipple: Huskers absolutely should recall Gopher trouncing, and respond accordingly

Sometimes, it doesn't do a lick of good to revisit the past.
Sometimes, it makes all the sense in the world.
If Nebraska football coach Scott Frost this week sent his team gentle reminders about what transpired last October against Minnesota, well, it would make sense to me.
In clubbing the Huskers 34-7 in Minneapolis, the Gophers rushed 23 times for 220 yards in the first half, an average of 9.6 per carry.
The teams play again at 11 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium, and the weather may favor a ground-oriented approach.
“We know we’ve got a big challenge ahead of us," Nebraska defensive line coach Tony Tuioti said Thursday on the "Sports Nightly" radio program. "We were embarrassed in how we performed last year against this team. So we’ve got our work cut out for us, and these guys know and understand that this game is going to be won in the trenches.”
Minnesota (2-3) reportedly may be without as many as 30 scholarship players, largely because of COVID-19. That's an incredible number that'll be difficult for the Gophers to overcome. That said, if Mohamed Ibrahim is on hand, it should get everyone's attention. The 5-foot-10, 210-pound junior is the Big Ten's best running back, his 163.4-yards-per-game rushing average supplying all the proof you need.
He rushed 15 times for 84 yards (5.6 ypc) in last season's game against Nebraska.
"They definitely ran the ball down our throats, and it's something we'll be more prepared for this year," Nebraska senior defensive lineman Ben Stille said with obvious determination in his voice.
He might've even sneered a little. Thinking back to last year's game, it's understandable.
Thing is, Stille and company have bowed up against the run particularly well the last two weeks, holding Iowa to 2.9 yards per carry on 45 tries Nov. 27 before completely shutting down Purdue's run game (minus-2 yards) last week.
Nebraska last season allowed 5.7 yards per carry in Big Ten play, but the number's down to 4.0 this year, which ranks in the middle of the league pack.
"It's definitely something we take pride in up front, me and the rest of the defensive line, especially," Stille said. "That's our main job in the Big Ten, to stop the run and try to make the team as one-dimensional as possible to be able to rush the quarterback after that."
Support Local Journalism
There's really no secret to strong run defense, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says. The key is, he's seeing the necessary qualities. You don't have to look hard to see the progress. The Huskers are doing a better job this season of getting several defenders to the ball, there are seemingly fewer busts, and tackling has improved.
What's more, "The defensive linemen have been playing physical, striking offensive linemen and seeing the ball carrier," Chinander said. "The linebackers have done a good job of filling their gaps and/or giving us an extra hitter when we need it, and the DBs — when they're asked to make some tackles and get to the party — they've done a great job. It's just a matter of everybody executing, everybody feeling a little more comfortable."
Nebraska's defense should have a high level of comfort, with six seniors and two juniors in the lineup.
The veterans trust one another, Stille said.
The Huskers clearly benefit from some seniors enjoying strong seasons. Stille is playing the best football of his college career, as is the case with outside linebacker JoJo Domann and inside linebacker Will Honas. The veteran secondary is close-knit and loves to hit.
Bottom line, there's probably no good reason this group should allow the team to let down on Senior Day. It would be shocking to me, particularly considering how thoroughly Minnesota dismantled Nebraska last season, the first of NU's five losses in its last six games.
Nobody likes to talk about it, but revenge can be a powerful motivator.
Plus, if Nebraska (2-4) was to have three more games (including a bowl) during this oddball pandemic season — and win them all — it would represent clear-cut progress for the program. Mind you, it wouldn't be stunning progress. There's been ample disappointment this season. But a four-game winning streak would get the fan base's attention, in a good way.
The seniors have a chance to put their stamp on discernible progress. That should drive them down the stretch.
According to Stille, "Everyone on the team is hungry to finish out the season strong and potentially have a winning season."
A 6-5, 295-pound native of Ashland, Stille this week reflected on highlights of his Nebraska career, mentioning the home win in the snow against Michigan State in 2018 as well as last week's 37-27 road win against Purdue.
"Honestly, the win last week was one of the happier games we've had, one of the better feelings I've had in the locker room," he said.
Frost preaches to his players to think about how good those moments feel, and to use it as fuel.
Nebraska also could use a negative occurrence as fuel this week.
That loss in Minneapolis last October was indeed an embarrassment. The Gophers bullied the Huskers.
If the Blackshirts play to their capabilities, there's no way it should happen again this time.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!