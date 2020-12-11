Steven M. Sipple: Huskers absolutely should recall Gopher trouncing, and respond accordingly

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There's really no secret to strong run defense, Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander says. The key is, he's seeing the necessary qualities. You don't have to look hard to see the progress. The Huskers are doing a better job this season of getting several defenders to the ball, there are seemingly fewer busts, and tackling has improved.

What's more, "The defensive linemen have been playing physical, striking offensive linemen and seeing the ball carrier," Chinander said. "The linebackers have done a good job of filling their gaps and/or giving us an extra hitter when we need it, and the DBs — when they're asked to make some tackles and get to the party — they've done a great job. It's just a matter of everybody executing, everybody feeling a little more comfortable."

Nebraska's defense should have a high level of comfort, with six seniors and two juniors in the lineup.

The veterans trust one another, Stille said.

The Huskers clearly benefit from some seniors enjoying strong seasons. Stille is playing the best football of his college career, as is the case with outside linebacker JoJo Domann and inside linebacker Will Honas. The veteran secondary is close-knit and loves to hit.