Steven M. Sipple: Husker QB recruit Haarberg ready for scrutiny, and Verduzco's coaching

If you haven't noticed, Nebraska's starting quarterbacks draw about as much scrutiny as the governor. The job's not for everyone.

But Haarberg believes he can handle the inherent pressure of the position.

"I've been thinking about it a lot in the last month or so, and what I've come down to is I can't get caught up in the positive or the negative attention," he says. "There will be times when maybe I throw for 350 yards and five touchdowns in a win over a really good team, and the whole state is saying I'm the next Eric Crouch. And the next game I might throw two picks and have a completion percentage of like 45."

He's already figured out that when it comes to the quarterback position, the next guy in line is often the fan favorite.

"You can't get caught up in that because there's always going to be someone who's better than you in the public's eyes," he says.

That sort of discussion isn't his concern at the moment. He's got a ways to go before he's ready to be NU's starter.

If that time comes, Jenkins says Haarberg is good at keeping a level head.