Steven M. Sipple: Husker OL legends weigh in: Lack of nastiness just one issue for 2021 group

“I mean, you’re not going to paint a zebra and make him red and white — he’s going to be black and white,” Raiola says. “But there has to be a certain expectation you play with and practice with.”

Raiola currently is coaching the offensive line at Burleson (Texas) High School near Fort Worth, where his son is a four-star quarterback in the class of 2024.

“When we were doing our walk-through practice (Wednesday), I was like, ‘Don’t you dare lose a rep in the walk-through,’” the elder Raiola said. “I don’t care if it’s just a walk-through. Those are some of the most serious reps I’ve ever had. I’m definitely not going to give anybody an easy win, you know?

“Walk-throughs meant so much to me. What I’m saying is this: When you step in my meeting room, you’ve got to be ‘on’ and you’ve got to stay ‘on.’ There is no ‘off’ button. Even in warmups, I was ‘on.’ I’m preaching that to our guys. There’s just such a lack of football being taught now. Kids don’t even watch football. It’s crazy. But there’s just no time to take your foot off the gas.

"My thing is, you want to step on (the opponent’s) throat early and leave your foot on the throat until the end of the game. I don’t know any other way to put it."