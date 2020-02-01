Steven M. Sipple: Husker legend Wistrom finds new passion with medical marijuana business

There'll be ample opposition, including from the governor. In addition, former Nebraska head coach Tom Osborne, for whom Wistrom played and respects greatly, has said he believes it's a myth that marijuana is not addictive or dangerous. Osborne says he's particularly concerned about the possible effects marijuana use has on young people, citing research that indicates a negative impact on adolescent brain development.

Wistrom understands it's a hot-button topic in the minds of many. But he also has strong feelings about it, particularly as it pertains to recreational use of marijuana versus the same use of alcohol.

"If marijuana had the money behind it that alcohol does, this wouldn't be an issue," he says. "To say alcohol is a better alternative than marijuana is just a blatant lie. To my core, I 100% believe marijuana is a much safer alternative than alcohol. So, in that regard, I'm in full support of recreational marijuana use, but I also support wherever a state's at (legally)."

In other words, he respects the law. He also fully respects Osborne's concerns.