Steven M. Sipple: How NU failed the Davis twins; sizing up Sallis; and Dawson's frank words

Of the 6-2, 208-pound Jackson, CBSSports.com says: "He has the length and just enough athleticism to be disruptive against the bigger receivers in the NFL."

* Tip of the cap to Bellevue West for waylaying Millard North with a 16-0 run Saturday night to end the Class A state championship game with a 64-62 triumph. The Mustangs were arguably the most talented team in state history. But this is a strong year for talent in the Omaha area. Winning it all wasn't going to be easy for anybody.

On Saturday, Millard North — with its point guard fouled out — had to lean hard in the back-court on 6-6 forward Saint Thomas and 6-5 guard Hunter Sallis. Bellevue West applied ample pressure. After the game, it looked like Thomas and Sallis were exhausted.

Three games in three days takes a toll. It's partly why state champions earn exalted status.

This game will be remembered for years and years.

Rest assured, Sallis, the five-star prospect with an extensive list of big-name schools recruiting him, will come back strong. I really appreciate his unflappable on-court demeanor. He plays with a quiet confidence, and within the structure of the offense. He's not a look-at-me kid at all. I'm guessing college coaches love that about him.