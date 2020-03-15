Steven M. Sipple: How NU failed the Davis twins; sizing up Sallis; and Dawson's frank words

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska's football program essentially failed defensive linemen Khalil Davis and Carlos Davis. NU did them a disservice.
Can anybody really dispute that?
They played for four different position coaches and three defensive coordinators at Nebraska. Who would sign up for that? How could anyone have expected them to reach their collegiate potential in that scenario? It's why I find myself cheering for them to make it in the NFL -- and it appears they're making a nice push in that regard.
Do NFL scouts and front-office types ask the twins about the ridiculous amount of coaching turnover they experienced in college?
"Some of them don't really know," Khalil Davis said Thursday after turning in an impressive performance during Nebraska's Pro Day. "Some ask, and then they're surprised by it. I don't tell them unless they ask. But I'm sure if they do their research on us, they probably know about it."
I'll bet they're surprised.
The Davis twins were recruited out of Blue Springs (Missouri) High School in 2014 by former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski. When Bo Pelini and his Husker staff were jettisoned following the 2014 season, it started a procession of defensive line coaches and coordinators that made it virtually impossible for the Davis brothers (or anybody else) to develop properly.
Yes, a lot of veteran Nebraska players and recent graduates could sing the same tune. But when I think of players most affected, the twins come to mind first -- in large part because they're very athletic big men with NFL potential.
In 2015, they played for position coach Hank Hughes. In 2016 and 2017, it was John Parrella. In 2018, Mike Dawson. Last season, it was Tony Tuioti. During that span, they played for three defensive coordinators with vastly different systems: Mark Banker, Bob Diaco and Erik Chinander.
If you know the Davis twins, you know they're typically upbeat and pleasant. They don't seem like complainers. I asked Khalil Davis what sort of effect -- good and bad -- the procession of coaches had on him.
"There was a lot of good and bad," he said. "There was a lot of inconsistency every year. But a lot of the good was being able to prove myself to four or five different coaches, and still being able to play each year."
After sitting out as a redshirt in 2015, Khalil Davis began to assert himself in earnest in 2017, then became a key part of the defense in 2018 and 2019. Playing in 2019 as a graduate student, Khalil started every game but one, missing the Northwestern game due to a Big Ten suspension. He finished with a career-high 45 tackles -- most among NU's defensive linemen -- and led the team with eight sacks and 12 tackles for loss.
Two weeks ago at the NFL Combine, both the twins made an impression with impressive 40-yard dash times. The 6-foot-1, 308-pound Khalil Davis ran the 40 in 4.75 seconds in Indianapolis, the sixth-best time recorded by a defensive lineman. According to ESPN, his time was the fastest at the combine by a D-lineman weighing more than 300 pounds since at least 2006.
Meanwhile, Carlos ran a :04.82, placing him in a tie for ninth among defensive linemen. The 6-2, 313-pounder also recorded 27 reps in the bench at the combine, tying for 10th.
Fast forward to Thursday at the Hawks Championship Center. I thought the twins looked excellent in drills -- exceedingly quick and agile considering their size. In CBSSports.com's mock draft last week, Khalil was pegged as an early sixth-round pick (192nd overall), and Carlos was projected to be "Mr. Irrelevant" -- the final player taken in the draft (255th).
CBSSports.com sized up Khalil this way: "He scorched the track at the combine and played out of position at Nebraska. He's best winning through an inside gap because of his athletic talents."
I'm guessing both the Davis brothers will play in the league for at least a few years -- despite what they encountered at Nebraska.
* Three other 2019 Husker seniors are projected as draft picks by CBSSports.com: cornerback Lamar Jackson (early fifth round), linebacker Mohamed Barry (late sixth) and defensive lineman Darrion Daniels (late sixth).
Of the 6-2, 208-pound Jackson, CBSSports.com says: "He has the length and just enough athleticism to be disruptive against the bigger receivers in the NFL."
* Tip of the cap to Bellevue West for waylaying Millard North with a 16-0 run Saturday night to end the Class A state championship game with a 64-62 triumph. The Mustangs were arguably the most talented team in state history. But this is a strong year for talent in the Omaha area. Winning it all wasn't going to be easy for anybody.
On Saturday, Millard North — with its point guard fouled out — had to lean hard in the back-court on 6-6 forward Saint Thomas and 6-5 guard Hunter Sallis. Bellevue West applied ample pressure. After the game, it looked like Thomas and Sallis were exhausted.
Three games in three days takes a toll. It's partly why state champions earn exalted status.
This game will be remembered for years and years.
Rest assured, Sallis, the five-star prospect with an extensive list of big-name schools recruiting him, will come back strong. I really appreciate his unflappable on-court demeanor. He plays with a quiet confidence, and within the structure of the offense. He's not a look-at-me kid at all. I'm guessing college coaches love that about him.
* One more thought on Sallis: I can't help but wonder if his ankle injury suffered Friday was bothering him in the final. He didn't look quite as explosive as usual. He rolled the ankle late in his team's 80-59 semifinal victory against Omaha South. Which begs the question: What was he doing in the game during the closing minutes with his team holding a commanding lead?
Three games in three days -- not always easy. Rest becomes paramount.
* Second-guessing coaches? Yeah, that's pretty easy. Which is why I try to pick my spots judiciously.
* Nebraska football fans longing for a consistently strong pass rush will appreciate Husker outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson's frank assessment of his group last week.
“They’re very eager," the coach said. "A bunch of guys that want to get better. I think that they probably read the internet as good as anyone, and they don’t want to be the group getting singled out that, ‘Hey, we need to get better pass rush and do a better job setting the edge.'
"I think they know and understand that. We have a lot of work to do."
It's anybody's guess as to when that work will resume. Strange times.