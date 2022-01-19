Steven M. Sipple: How exactly did Casey Thompson land at NU? Dad's connections were key

Charles Thompson acutely understands the enormity of Nebraska's football tradition.
Boy, does he ever.
Thompson orchestrated second-ranked Oklahoma’s enormous 1987 win against No. 1 Nebraska in Lincoln.
Some dubbed it “Game of the Century II.”
Life takes interesting turns, doesn’t it?
When Nebraska popped on quarterback Casey Thompson’s radar in December as a possible transfer destination, what went through his father’s mind?
Well, two names in particular did: Mickey Joseph and Kenny Wilhite.
Joseph was a star option quarterback coming out of his Louisiana high school in the 1980s when the elder Thompson was a young option QB wizard at Oklahoma.
In fact, when Oklahoma recruited Joseph, guess who helped show Mickey around OU's campus?
That’s right, Charles Thompson.
Joseph, of course, picked Nebraska, and the two went their separate ways.
Mickey, though, eventually found his way back to the state of Oklahoma as a coach at Langston University from 2008 to 2013.
Thompson said he would run across Joseph at youth football camps in Oklahoma.
“When you’re an option quarterback, you stick together with other option guys," the elder Thompson told the Journal Star.
Bottom line, “When the Nebraska thing came up (as a possible landing spot for Casey Thompson), it was really because of Mickey, to be real honest with you.”
Casey Thompson, a fifth-year junior, is set to continue his collegiate career at Nebraska. As easily the most experienced quarterback in the Husker system — he started 10 games at Texas this past season — he’s the odds-on favorite to claim the starting job in 2022.
In Lincoln, Casey Thompson has not only Joseph as someone familiar to his family, he also has Wilhite, Nebraska’s director of high school relations and an All-Big Eight defensive back at NU in 1991.
Wilhite and Charles Thompson once upon a time played in the CFL.
“When my son entered the portal, those two (Wilhite and Joseph) reached out,” Charles Thompson said. “When you have a relationship with someone, you’re more eager to pick up the phone and listen. They started talking about Nebraska, and I liked what I was hearing.”
Charles Thompson, of course, understood Nebraska's history and tradition. He also understood that the Huskers’ four-year starter, Adrian Martinez, had entered the portal, ultimately ending up at Kansas State.
The more the Thompsons studied Nebraska's program, the more intriguing it became.
That Mark Whipple had taken over in mid-December as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator also helped in landing Casey Thompson. Charles Thompson runs quarterback camps all over the country. He knows people who know Whipple.
Bottom line, Whipple represented yet another factor in NU's favor.
"When you look at what (Nebraska coach) Scott Frost likes to do offensively, which includes some dynamic stuff in the quarterback run game, and you add that with what Whipple likes to do in the passing game, I really think you have a candidate in Casey who can mesh and do both really well," Charles Thompson said.
“For me, as Casey’s dad, I was looking for a situation where, No. 1, he could get on the field, and we saw a path. Now, nothing’s given in football. That’s how I raised my kids. You’ve got to earn it. But you kind of look at the situation there, and it made sense."
As for Nebraska's 3-9 record in 2021, "When I began looking at their games, the more I looked, the more I was like, ‘Wait a minute!’ People say, ‘Why would you want to go to a 3-9 school? You left 5-7 Texas and blah, blah, blah.' But when you look at Nebraska, you’re like, man, this team was 3-9? Really? They were really, really close.”
He also looked closely at Nebraska’s defense and offensive line.
“I wouldn’t say the defense was great, but it was pretty darned good,” he said. “Then I started studying the offensive line and quite frankly, coming from Texas … Well, to me, Nebraska’s offensive line looked a lot better than a lot of people up there gave it credit for.
“Then, when you add Coach Whip in there with what he did with Kenny Pickett at Pittsburgh. …”
Charles Thompson knows Frost is under pressure to win in 2022. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, he said.
Keep in mind, Casey Thompson is 23. He played at Texas. So, he understands intense pressure to win.
Charles Thompson has something else on his mind — something that may be intriguing to Nebraska fans who’ve watched Frost frequently employ Martinez in the running game.
Although the 6-foot-1, 192-pound Casey Thompson ran the ball only 55 times at Texas this season (averaging 2.9 yards per rush), he’s capable of beating teams with his legs. Heck, it's in his DNA.
“Under (Texas coach) Steve Sarkisian, Casey looks like a guy who just wants to pass,” the elder Thompson said. “I think he has much more to offer, and that was one of the things that attracted us to Nebraska. At Texas, the Sark team, it didn’t really like the quarterback running.
“When you go back and look at Casey first entering college, he was considered just a runner. The first couple years at Texas, no one talked about his passing. It was all about his running ability under (Tom) Herman. He was never given credit for how good of a passer he was.”
This past season, his first as a full-time starter, Thompson was 165-for-261 passing (63.2%) for 2,113 yards and a Big 12-best 24 touchdowns, with nine interceptions.
He played the last half of the season with a thumb injury on his throwing hand.
“I really think he has the skill sets and IQ to not only dissect defenses and make the correct decisions with the ball, and put it where it needs to be, he also has the ability to run,” Charles said. “I didn’t feel like Texas gave him the opportunity to showcase that skill set as well as I think it could've."
Now, of course, Casey has a new home, emphasis on home.
Some familiar faces certainly help it feel that way.