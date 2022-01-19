Steven M. Sipple: How exactly did Casey Thompson land at NU? Dad's connections were key

Charles Thompson, of course, understood Nebraska's history and tradition. He also understood that the Huskers’ four-year starter, Adrian Martinez, had entered the portal, ultimately ending up at Kansas State.

The more the Thompsons studied Nebraska's program, the more intriguing it became.

That Mark Whipple had taken over in mid-December as Nebraska’s offensive coordinator also helped in landing Casey Thompson. Charles Thompson runs quarterback camps all over the country. He knows people who know Whipple.

Bottom line, Whipple represented yet another factor in NU's favor.

"When you look at what (Nebraska coach) Scott Frost likes to do offensively, which includes some dynamic stuff in the quarterback run game, and you add that with what Whipple likes to do in the passing game, I really think you have a candidate in Casey who can mesh and do both really well," Charles Thompson said.

“For me, as Casey’s dad, I was looking for a situation where, No. 1, he could get on the field, and we saw a path. Now, nothing’s given in football. That’s how I raised my kids. You’ve got to earn it. But you kind of look at the situation there, and it made sense."