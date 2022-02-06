Steven M. Sipple: Hoiberg puts Alberts in heck of a fix; and Sanders' kindness appreciated

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Fred Hoiberg has put his boss in a heck of a fix.

It would be extremely difficult for Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts to justify to his bosses the wisdom of spending $18.5 million to buy out Hoiberg's contract. Keep in mind, the Husker athletic department still is raising funds for the mega-athletic training complex under construction near Memorial Stadium, not to mention the track and field complex under construction on Innovation Campus, and whatever else needs funding.

If Alberts approaches a fat cat (read: person of means) regarding help for the training complex, the person of means may wonder if he or she is by extension helping to pay off a men's basketball coach with a record at the school that is utterly remarkable in terms of futility.

What a godawful mess. That $18.5 million buyout makes it a mess. But let's face it, if the buyout were $15 million or even $11.5 million, it'd still be a mess.

Hoiberg's startling 5-46 record in the Big Ten, among other eye-opening statistics, makes this a mess.

The blowout losses this season, by 35, 31, 28, 27 and 24 points, make it a mess.

That Hoiberg is extremely likable — and by all accounts works his tail off — makes this a mess.

Nebraska fell to 6-17 overall and 0-12 in the Big Ten with Saturday's 87-63 loss to Northwestern at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Huskers had been competitive in the four games leading to Saturday's. Hooray for being competitive. But they essentially quit on defense in the second half against the Wildcats (11-10, 4-8).

Several former Nebraska players were on hand Saturday for a reunion weekend. They saw an embarrassing performance. A catastrophe.

Hoiberg is a highly regarded "scheme" coach, but he isn't getting his message across to players.

Does he want to keep battling? After all, the 49-year-old has a heart condition that he still must monitor daily. But know this: Hoiberg didn't rise in his profession by quitting when times get tough. I'm always sort of amazed when people suggest that Hoiberg might decide enough is enough. Yeah, his health is a consideration here. But you seldom see coaches flat-out quit.

So, what's a first-year athletic director to do? For one, Alberts obviously will continue to evaluate the program. Eight regular-season games remain before the Big Ten Tournament.

As soon as the season ends, Alberts should perhaps ask Hoiberg for a detailed plan on how he intends to turn around the program in Year 4, assuming Fred wants to give it a try. Alberts might even consider asking for that plan, well, right now.

Hoiberg has said he remains confident in his system and approach. His head recruiter, Matt Abdelmassih, has said he sees nothing wrong with his approach to roster management. Seriously? Sometimes I feel like this is all a fictional nightmare playing out before our eyes. I mean, Fred's overall record at Nebraska is 20-62 (.244). He still hasn't beaten a power-conference program this season. He's the only power-conference coach who can say that. Kudos.

Alberts certainly should ask Hoiberg to make changes to his staff. No question, Alberts should drill down on the roster-management part. After this season, the roster will undergo another round of turnover. Major turnover. Look for four starters and no fewer than two key rotational players to depart. What has the current recruiting strategy done to produce trust that it's working at all?

Is it really that hard to find a true point guard?

We keep hearing about Hoiberg's talented recruits. Many Nebraska fans are over that sort of talk. Mike Riley also was good at painting a rosy future via recruiting hype. You saw what that produced.

As Hoiberg's situation plays out, keep in mind what Alberts told the Journal Star recently about the importance of winning. Winning at academics. Winning at everything.

"We have the highest graduation rate we've ever had," he said. "We're No. 3 in the Big Ten. There's so much about what we're doing that is awesome. But we get defined by football and men's basketball success."

Yeah, that's a problem right now. A mostly messy one.

* There is a lot to be said for simple human kindness. For one, it can have a lasting impact.

Former Nebraska baseball coach John Sanders (1978 to 1997) certainly possessed a kind and patient side. I was struck by it during the late 1980s in the way he treated a wet-behind-the-ears reporter for the campus newspaper. The cub reporter was sort of a pain. Sort of clueless. Asked a lot of needless questions. John's patience no doubt was tested at times, but he never showed it. Not once. In fact, Sanders treated that reporter as if he worked for the Los Angeles Times or The Sporting News. The coach always was respectful.

Thank you, coach, I've never forgotten it. Never will. RIP.

* Unique is an adjective that typically has positive connotations.

It certainly does when it comes to former Nebraska defender JoJo Domann. The 6-foot-1, 226-pound Domann played a hybrid nickel/outside linebacker role as a Husker. But during the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday, he often played as an in-the-box linebacker.

Versatility is another adjective that typically has positive connotations. JoJo's versatility is going to lead to an NFL career.

* Iowa football hasn't added any transfers this offseason, the only Big Ten program that can say that.

Yeah, I like it.

Kirk Ferentz is pretty unique himself.

* Motorcycle weather most of this week as the snowblower continues to attract dust.

Good luck getting ahold of me.

