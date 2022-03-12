Steven M. Sipple: Hoiberg has some serious thinking to do as intriguing offseason begins

When Fred Hoiberg played for Iowa State during the 1990s, he was an unflappable sharpshooter.

Many remember his playing days well, including his time in the NBA. It's partly why we're intrigued by the man in his coaching life.

By the way, he wasn't always unflappable.

“I never tried to get too emotional," he told me last week. "Now, behind closed doors, if I wasn’t making shots, I’d be the guy kicking the ball up in the rafters. I can throw a tantrum, now. I do it behind closed doors. There’s a game when I went 0-for-8 behind the three-point line against the Dallas Mavericks. The ball boy was walking into the locker room, and I took the game ball from him and threw it in the toilet and flushed it like 50 times. I said, ‘I don’t want to see that f---ing ball ever again.’

“If I didn’t have emotion, I would’ve never made it as a player."

Hoiberg's competitive spirit and fight have helped keep him going during his mostly disastrous three seasons as Nebraska's head coach. He's 24-67 overall and 9-50 in the Big Ten. It's safe to say nobody saw such immense struggles coming.

By the way, I wholeheartedly believe Hoiberg when he says, “There is a passion I have for this (Nebraska) job. As I’ve said, I hope I’m here for a long time. I don’t want to coach anywhere else.”

What a strange tenure so far, and what remarkable final few weeks of this season.

On Feb. 24, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts announced he was retaining Hoiberg, albeit with a restructured contract. NU promptly won three of its final five games, including two ultra-impressive road wins against ranked opponents.

Right after Hoiberg's squad prevailed at 10th-ranked Wisconsin on March 6, he gave us perhaps the quote of the season: "I just look back on this, and it makes me a little bit sick. I'd like to start this thing over with this group of players and the way they're playing right now."

As Nebraska enters the long offseason — it fell 71-69 to Northwestern on Wednesday in the Big Ten Tournament — Hoiberg has some serious thinking to do. He has to make serious changes in his program. And let's be real: He should have to explain those changes to a fan base that's shown him quite a bit of patience.

Hoiberg also must face some hard truths: For one, he didn't squeeze enough out of this season's team. Nebraska finished 10-22 overall and 4-16 in the Big Ten. It was an imperfect roster, sure. But it had enough talent to finish with a respectable record.

“We could’ve been this group," Nebraska junior center Derrick Walker said a few days after the 74-73 win at Wisconsin. "We could’ve been this group the whole year. We could have more wins than we do. There’s a few games we should’ve won, but we didn’t do what we needed to do on our end."

There's another hard truth that should haunt Hoiberg: The Big Ten is a balanced league this season, but it isn't a great league, and Nebraska failed to take advantage.

Now what? Well, look for Hoiberg's coaching staff to undergo changes.

Keep in mind, Nebraska's recruiting operation works differently from that of many other programs, as assistant Matt Abdelmassih handles the vast majority of it. I've said it before: I'll be extremely surprised if Abdelmassih is part of the staff going forward. That would be a mammoth change for Hoiberg, as Abdelmassih worked with him at both Iowa State and with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As for Armon Gates, Nate Loenser and Doc Sadler, it's very possible a couple could leave on their own accord, although my guess is Loenser will be back.

Nebraska standout point guard Alonzo Verge played exceptionally well in the final 10 games, and credits Loenser, who joined the staff last spring.

“Really, (it was) Coach Nate, just watching film with him and really dissecting the things that I was doing wrong and some things I was doing right," Verge said.

As usual with Hoiberg, the conversation about his roster is a tricky one. Who knows what it'll look like next season? Verge, Kobe Webster and Trevor Lakes exhausted their eligibility. But Trey McGowens, Lat Mayen and Walker all have the option to return for another year due to the additional season of eligibility the NCAA granted because of COVID-19.

I'm told Walker is the most likely to return, and that would be extremely beneficial. The 6-foot-9, 238-pounder is a warrior, team player and leader.

Meanwhile, based on all I've heard, it would be shocking if Bryce McGowens doesn't enter the NBA Draft.

Bottom line, we'll watch for roster news in coming weeks as Nebraska's very intriguing offseason commences.

Bear in mind, Alberts goes by the credo that you can't keep doing what you're doing and expect different results.

I do know this: Hoiberg racked his brain to find answers offensively — his specialty — this season.

Right around Christmas break, Hoiberg said, “I talked to our staff and said, ‘You know what, I’m going to change this thing up.’ I’ve never even thought about doing that in the middle of the season.”

Eventually, after more alterations, “We started getting the ball shifted side to side and running a lot of spread ball screens, and sprinkling in post touches to Derrick," Hoiberg said.

“I think it helped us calm down and slow down."

Nebraska played the “right way” in the season's late stages, he said.

“When you look at three different systems during the course of a season …” he said, his voice trailing off.

Yeah, it was challenging and taxing.

His offseason is going to be that way, too.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7440 or ssipple@journalstar.com. On Twitter @HuskerExtraSip.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.