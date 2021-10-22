Steven M. Sipple: Here's hoping Alberts is inclined toward staying out of Frost's staff decisions

After eight straight weeks of games, Nebraska football fans get to take a breath and enjoy a bye week.

Perhaps a mailbag column can help in that regard.

Let's see what's on people's minds.

What is your prediction for which members of the Nebraska coaching staff return next year on offense? And how much of that will be owing to Trev Alberts' influence? -- Justin Taylor

The entire discussion about Nebraska's offense surely gives head coach Scott Frost a colossal headache.

Nebraska ranks 15th nationally in total offense, averaging 477.5 yards per game. Ohio State is the only other Big Ten team averaging more yards per game. The Buckeyes lead the nation at 562.7, benefiting from a much more forgiving schedule than NU's.

Trouble is, Nebraska ranks only 51st nationally in scoring offense (30.8 points per game) largely because it often goes haywire in the red zone. The Huskers rank 105th nationally in red-zone conversions. If you're a Big Red fan, it's a confounding matter in part because only one other team in the nation (Oklahoma) reaches the red zone more often than Nebraska.

At this point, you probably think I'm dodging your questions.