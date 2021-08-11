Steven M. Sipple: Held's 'we have a lot to prove' mentality makes sense for more than just RBs

"We have a chip on our shoulder," he said of his running back group. "We haven't done anything."

Held himself is under a level of scrutiny from the Nebraska fan base. He gets it. Or at least seems to get it.

When asked if his group had a chip on its shoulder last season, he said, "We always are going to have a chip, right? But when the season ended, we weren't satisfied with what that position needs to be at Nebraska. So we went out and got more guys in the room, got guys who were in the room healthy.

"We've got to be able to run the ball in this league. We can't rely on Adrian (Martinez) to run the ball all the time. There's times we'll need him to. But we've got to be able to run the football. The nice thing is, we're talented at other positions, and that can really open up some things. But this league (Big Ten) is tough. Three yards is a good play in this league.

"So we've got to be physical. I'm on our guys. You can't tip-toe through the tulips."

At this point, Held was on a roll. He even invoked the movie "Days of Thunder," noting an especially memorable exchange between Harry Hogge (Robert Duvall) tells Cole Trickle (Tom Cruise).

"You've got to drive through the smoke," Harry told Trickle.