Steven M. Sipple: Held's group enjoys late burst in spring drills; and a tip of the cap to Davison

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Nebraska running backs coach Ryan Held said midway through last week that he was encouraged by what he saw from his group during the late stages of spring drills.

You saw evidence Saturday of what he meant.

Held typically operates with a sense of urgency, and it looked like his backs ran with a sense of urgency during the Red-White Spring Game.

Held said he wanted his guys to finish the spring on a high note, "and then it needs to be 'Rocky IV' during the summer."

With due respect to Sylvester Stallone, Dolph Lundgren, Carl Weathers and Brigitte Nielsen, it felt necessary to ask Held exactly what he meant by his "Rocky IV" analogy.