Steven M. Sipple: Held keeps tabs on Manning; the McCaffrey conundrum; and space for JD

Things I know, and things I think I know (midweek edition):
Nebraska assistant coach Ryan Held checks in weekly with Omar Manning, the incoming Husker wide receiver from Kilgore (Texas) College.
Or shall we say Manning will be "incoming" if he does what's necessary academically to join NU sometime this summer.
"Coach Held's just checking to make sure Omar's doing his classroom work, making sure everything's going well," says Peter Hopkins, Kilgore's offensive coordinator. "Coach Held's on top of it, for sure."
Scott Frost's job is getting tougher all the time, it seems.
Because Kilgore (population 13,000) is located in extreme east Texas, it'd be a stretch to think Hopkins could have an accurate feel for the level of anxiety in the Nebraska football fan base at the moment. Monday's news that senior standout receiver JD Spielman will be away from the team this spring only ratcheted up fan discomfort in the wake of last year's 5-7 finish. I think it's 50-50 whether Spielman plays another down for NU.
That's largely why we're having this conversation about Manning, a 6-foot-4, 225-pound playmaker who could potentially solve a lot of challenges currently faced by Scott Frost, Nebraska's head coach and play-caller on offense. After all, Frost has only four scholarship receivers this spring. That's not even half of what he would prefer to have on hand for a system that often uses four- or five-receiver sets.
The tallest of the four is 6-foot Jamie Nance. None of them weighs more than 190 pounds.
Frost, in his third year in charge at Nebraska, has done a good job of targeting bigger players across the board, with Manning being a shining example.
If Manning gets his academic work completed, it's easy to envision him being a go-to weapon right away.
“He looks different than anybody I’ve ever coached and has tape to match,” Frost told reporters in mid-December.
So, the operative question: Is Manning's academic situation a potential problem? Or is it comfortably manageable?
"He'll be able to do it for sure," Hopkins says. "I have no doubt in my mind he'll be able to make it."
Hopkins didn't want to discuss a timetable for when Manning will be ready to arrive in Lincoln. It won't be this spring, obviously. The earlier in the summer, the better. For one thing, Manning needs to develop chemistry with Nebraska's quarterbacks. There's urgency in that regard. We're talking about a player on whom Husker coaches are counting. That's not speculation. It's fact.
Manning, who earned second-team junior college All-American honors in 2019, will arrive ready to play, Hopkins says.
"I see him every day here," the coach says. "He trains every day. He's in the training room every day getting treatment. He's stretching. He's a grinder. That's why he plays so well in the fall because of what he does in the spring."
Manning isn't big on talking to media, says Hopkins, noting the receiver has a lot on his plate.
"He probably isn't going to do it," the coach says. "I'm just being completely honest with you. Right now, he's all over the place with his class, with study hall, with his lifting, running and working out. He's on a very structured plan right now. That's how we are here. Everybody's aligned to make sure we're gate-keepers to get players to the D-1 level."
A very structured plan. That's what Nebraska fans (and Frost, Held, et al) want to hear.
"That's what Kilgore College is about," Hopkins says. "I mean, we just sent 33 kids to Division I programs. No other juco has done that."
Those seem like reassuring words for Nebraska fans. They could use a few of those right now.
* Held, who coaches Nebraska running backs and serves as recruiting coordinator, presumably is keeping tabs on Manning because new Husker offensive coordinator/receivers coach Matt Lubick wasn't involved in the recruiting process.
Hopkins hasn't heard from Lubick, who began his new gig in late January.
"I know Omar and Troy Walters were really close — really, really close," Hopkins says.
Not a problem, the coach says.
"Omar's going to handle it as professionally as possible," Hopkins says. "He's a veteran. He's going to adapt to whatever's necessary. He's a fun-loving guy, but also a hard-working guy."
* I understand the sentiment that says if redshirt freshman Luke McCaffrey isn't Nebraska's starting quarterback, get him on the field as a receiver — especially considering the shortage of bodies at the position. He's fast, athletic, tough and intelligent. In short, he's a McCaffrey.
Luke McCaffrey kicks off a series examining Huskers coming off redshirt seasons as spring ball looms next week.
There's a more appealing conversation in my mind. It goes something like this: Frost approaches McCaffrey sometime before spring practice and tells him to concentrate on becoming Nebraska's starting quarterback. Go win the job. Compete. Frost and Mario Verduzco brought McCaffrey to Lincoln to play quarterback, not receiver. Every rep he spends at receiver only cuts into his development as a quarterback.
Keep in mind, McCaffrey wasn't a full-time starting quarterback in high school until his senior season at Valor Christian in Colorado. He needs further development, particularly as a passer. There are time constraints in college football. Every rep is valuable. His every rep this spring should be at QB.
If he winds up second or third on the quarterback depth chart come August, then maybe look at playing him some at receiver. But he grew up emulating Michael Vick and Fran Tarkenton in his back yard. Yes, Fran Tarkenton. The kid's a QB.
* There's another variable to consider: What if two-year starter Adrian Martinez isn't fully recovered from the (unspecified) surgery to which Frost alluded in December? When Frost meets with media early next week, that'll be one of the first questions. Has Martinez recovered to an extent that will allow for a true quarterback competition this spring? It might be the most important question of all.
* If Spielman has indeed played his last game as a Husker, his most memorable game in my mind was last Sept. 21 at Illinois, when he was hammered hard by defenders after several catches, and kept getting up and getting ready for the next play. Now, his next "play" involves finding some space away from football. Here's hoping he finds what he needs in that space.