Steven M. Sipple: Held emphasizes RB becoming position of strength, you know, like old times

You don’t want to rush too hard into the Ervin-emerging conversation. He's a kid playing against grown men. He's learning.

“It takes time to be able to learn what’s happening pre-snap, what’s happening post-snap, where the ball might hit, where our pass protections are, the timing of screens," Held said. "You’ve got to be able to do a lot as a running back here. It just takes time. You can’t speed up time. It’s good that guys are getting plenty of reps. We’ll continue to watch the film. They need to watch the film on their own because I can’t get through every single play due to the (NCAA's) hour rules.

“What does it mean to you? Are you going to take more time to be a student of the game? Those are the guys who have the best chance of putting themselves in position to be successful.”

The 6-foot, 200-pound Morrison also seems like someone to watch. He was “rolling” last season in practices before getting COVID-19 and being sidelined for three full weeks of a shortened season, Held said. He tried to return to action with a week left in the schedule, but that, obviously, was difficult.

“We ended up getting fairly thin just due to various ills,” Held said. “But we have everybody out there now.”

Held stresses competition. He looks for consistency.