Steven M. Sipple: Headaches pile up quickly for Hoiberg this season, one standing above all

If you have any soul at all, you feel for Fred Hoiberg right now.
I've got a headache just thinking about Hoiberg's headaches.
The Nebraska men's basketball team has a 1-2 record. Hoiberg is 15-47 in his third season as the Huskers' head coach. I banged the drum loudly in March of 2019 that he was absolutely what this program needed — a proven coach with a national name.
Nobody's writing off Nebraska this season, at least I'm not. It's far too early for that. This Husker team has enough weapons to get hot and make life awfully difficult for many teams, maybe even a few in the Big Ten.
But Fred may have as many problems right now as he does weapons, and anyone who's watched Nebraska this season understands what tops the list.
He needs more stability at point guard.
You didn't have to be Hubie Brown to notice the issue Tuesday night in Creighton's 77-69 triumph at revved-up Pinnacle Bank Arena. One of the game's critical matchups was the Bluejays' freshman point guard, Ryan Nembhard, versus Nebraska point man Alonzo Verge, a senior transfer from Arizona State who actually didn't play point guard at ASU.
Creighton's stability at the point guard spot was critical. One could argue it was the difference in the game. The 6-foot, 167-pound Nembhard generally made good decisions with the ball, although his five turnovers likely will be addressed in practice by Bluejays coach Greg McDermott. Don't dwell on the one negative, though. The kid finished with a game-high 22 points on 6-for-11 field-goal shooting while adding five rebounds and five assists.
McDermott ultimately may have his share of headaches with this Creighton team, which features five new starters. CU (3-0) was coming off a 51-44 win against Kennesaw State. In short, McDermott's had much better teams than this one. But, man, he has a point guard. He appears to have stability (and production) at that all-important position. That certainly was the case Tuesday.
"It's everything," McDermott said of having strong point guard play. "Ryan's a special player."
Nembhard controls the tempo well. He gets Creighton organized. In fact, it was striking how much more organized the Bluejays were offensively than the Huskers. It's striking in part because Hoiberg's forte is offense. But tip your cap to McDermott. He out-coached Fred.
And tip your cap to Nembhard.
"He's going to make me a pretty good coach," said McDermott, who has led Creighton to wins against Nebraska in nine of the teams' last 10 games.
Meanwhile, Nebraska needed Verge, an electrifying offensive player, to think more about giving up the ball than being a scorer. Sometimes he has sticky hands — they stick to the ball and the offense gets stagnant. That explains why he watched the final 12 minutes, 4 seconds of the first half from the bench. The Huskers outscored the Bluejays 25-15 during that time.
Hoiberg pointed to Verge's strong point-guard play in two exhibitions. He's been a good practice player. He gets in the paint and sprays good passes to open shooters. When Verge does that, he plays to the strengths of the team.
"He is such a gifted player, and he's always had a scorer's mentality — playing off the ball really for the last four years and asked to score the ball at a high clip," Hoiberg said. "He played off the ball last year with one of the (nation's) top point guards."
Fred referred to Remy Martin, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection who transferred to Kansas.
"Believe me," Hoiberg said. "I still have 100% confidence in Alonzo Verge."
Let's be clear: This isn't to put the blame for Nebraska's 1-2 start on Verge's back. Far from it. This is a team with other glaring issues. You can about bank on it to be outrebounded by formidable teams (Creighton won that battle 50-36). NU needs more overall production from its big men. Plus, it's my read that chemistry is just so-so.
Oh, Hoiberg has some nice players, some excellent shooters. They function well together in spurts, but functioning well in spurts won't get you very far in the treacherous Big Ten — where Hoiberg is 5-34 in two seasons.
As far as Verge is concerned, it's a head coach's job is to put players in position to succeed. If Verge isn't fully comfortable playing the point, well, that's ultimately on Fred's tab if the struggles continue. Verge could become the point guard the team needs. He has the talent to do it. But does he have the willingness to change his game?
The coach almost has to make it work with Verge because the second-best alternative, 6-4 guard Trey McGowens, is now sidelined indefinitely with a broken foot suffered against Creighton. My heavens, that's a heartbreaking injury for McGowens in particular and the team in general.
In the meantime, Creighton has its floor general — and man, he was impressive against Nebraska.
Yes, he was arguably the difference.
"I think he's a phenomenal player," Hoiberg said. "The thing that I like most about him is he's relentless. He continues to push in transition. He continues to get in the paint. I thought he did a really solid job of staying poised and under control when he got into the paint. It looks like they have a heck of a player who has the chance to make it at the highest level.
"I think the kid's an absolute stud. He's a winner. He's going to be a load."
So, Creighton prevails once again — another headache for Hoiberg on what's quickly become a formidable list.