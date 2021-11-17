Steven M. Sipple: Headaches pile up quickly for Hoiberg this season, one standing above all

Hoiberg pointed to Verge's strong point-guard play in two exhibitions. He's been a good practice player. He gets in the paint and sprays good passes to open shooters. When Verge does that, he plays to the strengths of the team.

"He is such a gifted player, and he's always had a scorer's mentality — playing off the ball really for the last four years and asked to score the ball at a high clip," Hoiberg said. "He played off the ball last year with one of the (nation's) top point guards."

Fred referred to Remy Martin, a two-time All-Pac-12 selection who transferred to Kansas.

"Believe me," Hoiberg said. "I still have 100% confidence in Alonzo Verge."

Let's be clear: This isn't to put the blame for Nebraska's 1-2 start on Verge's back. Far from it. This is a team with other glaring issues. You can about bank on it to be outrebounded by formidable teams (Creighton won that battle 50-36). NU needs more overall production from its big men. Plus, it's my read that chemistry is just so-so.

Oh, Hoiberg has some nice players, some excellent shooters. They function well together in spurts, but functioning well in spurts won't get you very far in the treacherous Big Ten — where Hoiberg is 5-34 in two seasons.