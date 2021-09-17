Steven M. Sipple: He (still) could use more help, but Martinez isn’t one to complain at all

However, “I would say our team wasn’t discouraged after the Week 0 loss, especially myself,” Martinez said. “I knew the type of team we could still be and how much talent we have and the work we’ve put in. I knew what we were capable of. But with that being said, we needed a couple games to establish some of those things, and I believe we did that.”

“Our guys are really confident,” he added. “Part of that has to do with some of the player-led leadership we’ve had this year. It’s also a result of some veteran guys like Samori Toure stepping up and speaking up and making sure our guys were ready to go Monday (following the opening loss). Nothing changed in our minds. That gives me even more confidence in our guys. We used it against Fordham, then we used it against Buffalo.

“We’ve got to keep chipping away and keep elevating.”

Toure, a graduate transfer from Montana, clearly has gained the trust of Martinez. With 13 catches for 306 yards and two touchdowns, Toure is an example of a player who takes some pressure off Martinez. Toure becomes even more valuable as starting receiver Oliver Martin, who was targeted 11 times against Illinois, continues to nurse a knee injury.

Talented tight ends Travis Vokolek and Austin Allen also have been banged up.