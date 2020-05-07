Steven M. Sipple: Harrison Phillips turned down NU in 2013, and sometimes wonders 'what if'

Even so, Phillips said he is pleased to see in-state players drawing scholarship offers from Power Five schools. He thinks the state long has had players who were talented enough to play in big-time programs but were at times bypassed because coaches figured that the vast majority of the best Nebraska prep players would always stay home to play in college.

"Maybe colleges now are saying, 'Nebraska's not getting everybody as much anymore, so let's go check out the talent pool,'" he said. "Then they see that the state does have talent."

Phillips was Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year in 2013. He might've ended up a Husker had Bo Pelini's staff offered him a scholarship earlier in the process. With an earlier offer, he might not have attended a summer camp at Stanford. There's a lot of "what ifs" in that discussion, too. But Phillips' current "what if" — What would his life be like now had he starred at NU instead of Stanford? — is indeed provocative, especially in the wake of Johnson and Dickerson's decisions.

In fact, talented in-state players might be wise to listen to Phillips' thoughts on rejecting Nebraska. Doesn't hurt to listen.