Steven M. Sipple: Hardly anyone's discussing it, but Huskers reaching a bowl would be a boon

If I'm not mistaken, Nebraska still has a chance to become bowl eligible.
Hardly anybody's talking about it, though. That's my read, anyway.
Perhaps it's because many people feel Nebraska, with a record of 3-5 overall and 1-4 in the Big Ten, retains only a scant chance to win three of its final four regular-season games. Six wins would assure the program's first bowl appearance since the 2016 season.
At any rate, Nebraska football fans should care about this subject. I hope Scott Frost, the Huskers' fourth-year head coach, cares deeply about it, because achieving bowl eligibility could greatly benefit his program.
"As a coach, it gives you a lot more time to learn about your football team," says former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski, a regular on "Early Break" (93.7 FM), alluding to all those bowl practices in December. "It gives you time to, you know, beat the hell out of your young guys and figure out what kind of mettle they have to them."
Nebraska's roster is youthful. Out of 85 scholarship players, 49 are freshmen or redshirt freshmen. The Huskers have only eight seniors.
Think about how important the month of December could be to players such as freshman quarterbacks Logan Smothers and Heinrich Haarberg.
Think about how important it could be to all those members of Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class who toil on the scout team and never see action in games.
Bowl season represents a chance for those guys to make a lasting impression.
"Your young guys come in, your recruits come in, and you have them during camp (in August), and the way college football is nowadays, you're game-planning almost in the second week of camp," says Kaczenski, who also coached at Iowa and South Carolina. "You start working on the first opponent, so you don't get a whole lot of individual time with young players, you don't get a whole lot of technique work.
"You don't get to learn a whole lot about young guys unless they're playing for you right away. So you're just sending guys to the scout team and they're not getting a lot of technique work. With bowl games, that's where you learn about players. You get a bunch of practices. There's no 20-hour rule (limiting practice time during the course of a week). You can go full gear. You can beat them up. You have no game coming up immediately. You have time to recover."
Kaczenski was part of three Nebraska bowl appearances from 2012 to 2014 — a 45-31 loss to Georgia in the Capital One Bowl, a 24-19 win against Georgia in the Gator Bowl, and a 45-42 loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl.
Nebraska's most recent bowl appearance ended in a 38-24 loss to Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl.
You don't have to be Kirk Herbstreit to understand that continually missing out on bowl games tends to stymie a program's progress. Not much good at all comes from Nebraska's stadium headquarters being dark for weeks.
"Bowl practices are focused on the future, on making progress for your future and determining what you've got going into spring ball," Kaczenski continues. "It's also about kind of developing your expectations. It's about developing relationships — as a defensive coordinator, offensive coordinator and individual position coaches — with a bunch a guys you haven't had a whole lot of opportunity to work with.
"It's extremely important for Nebraska or any program to get to a bowl game."
Reaching a bowl game would be a reward for a lot of grueling work. Football is drudgery in many respects. Much of the fun lies in the group achieving goals together. Reaching a bowl is a goal still within Nebraska's reach, although it's obviously a bit of a long shot.
Nebraska's late push to perhaps end its bowl drought begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The opponent, Purdue (4-3, 2-2), likely will offer plenty of resistance. After all, this is a team that soundly defeated then-No. 2 Iowa two weeks ago in Iowa City. Last week, Purdue was tied at 13 with Wisconsin deep in the third quarter before falling 30-13. A month ago, Jeff Brohm's crew out-yarded Minnesota 448-294 and had 28 first downs to the Gophers' 12, but dropped a 20-13 decision at home.
Purdue boasts the nation's 13th-ranked defense, not to mention a head coach who built his name on his offensive coaching acumen.
"I think Jeff Brohm is a phenomenal play-caller," says BTN analyst Matt Millen. "I think he gets the best out of what he has. He just needs a couple more play-makers."
Purdue has enough of them to make life awfully difficult for Nebraska. NU then closes the regular season with games against Ohio State, Wisconsin (in Madison) and Iowa. Yeah, a treacherous road.
That's a good thing for the Huskers. If they happen to qualify for a bowl, the reward will feel that much more meaningful.