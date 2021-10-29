Steven M. Sipple: Hardly anyone's discussing it, but Huskers reaching a bowl would be a boon

Bowl season represents a chance for those guys to make a lasting impression.

"Your young guys come in, your recruits come in, and you have them during camp (in August), and the way college football is nowadays, you're game-planning almost in the second week of camp," says Kaczenski, who also coached at Iowa and South Carolina. "You start working on the first opponent, so you don't get a whole lot of individual time with young players, you don't get a whole lot of technique work.

"You don't get to learn a whole lot about young guys unless they're playing for you right away. So you're just sending guys to the scout team and they're not getting a lot of technique work. With bowl games, that's where you learn about players. You get a bunch of practices. There's no 20-hour rule (limiting practice time during the course of a week). You can go full gear. You can beat them up. You have no game coming up immediately. You have time to recover."

Kaczenski was part of three Nebraska bowl appearances from 2012 to 2014 — a 45-31 loss to Georgia in the Capital One Bowl, a 24-19 win against Georgia in the Gator Bowl, and a 45-42 loss to USC in the Holiday Bowl.

Nebraska's most recent bowl appearance ended in a 38-24 loss to Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl.