Dedrick Mills plays football with an endearing sense of joy.
He also plays with a clear sense of purpose, driven in large part by a will to succeed for his family back home in Georgia.
To a large extent, he says, he plays for his mom and grandmother.
“Just because of everything they’ve done for me and all the sacrifices they made over the years for me to be in the position I am now,” says the Nebraska running back, the second of four sons of a single mother. “They always kept me motivated and pushed me to realize what I’m doing this for and who I’m doing this for. I always told them I would never give up because we need this.
“It always stuck with me to continue to go out and try to do better each and every day.”
A 5-foot-11, 220-pound transfer from Garden City (Kansas) Community College, Mills draws frequent praise from Nebraska coaches for his work ethic. A sledgehammer of a runner, he also delivers savage blocks.
To be sure, he plays as if his family indeed needs him to succeed.
“We didn’t have the best life growing up,” Mills says of a tight-knit band of elders, siblings and cousins. “Struggled a little bit. Stayed with other family members. Sometimes we didn’t have food, sometimes we didn’t have lights, sometimes we didn’t have water. Struggles still are going on right now. I’m just here (in Lincoln). I try to make stuff happen while I’m up here. I try to do the best I can.
“I’m just trying to make it, just trying to get to be the best I can, and make it by playing football — and possibly take care of them one day.”
It’s easy to cheer for Mills, in part because of his hardscrabble background growing up in Waycross (population 14,725) in southeastern Georgia.
It’s also easy to cheer for players who are unfailingly polite and pleasant, as seems to be the case with Mills.
To Mills, football is a labor of love, as corny as that might sound to some folks.
“I’ve just got a love for that game,” he says with a slight smile. “I started off playing rec football — tackle football. I never played flag football; I just started playing tackle.”
Tackle football actually might’ve seemed like a respite compared to what he used to play with his brothers.
“We used to play ‘Throw it up, bust ’em up’ in the backyard, myself and three brothers,” he says.
In that game, a football is thrown into the air, and whoever catches it had better be awfully fast, or else be prepared to get tackled hard.
They played in the backyard or in the church fields or even in the street.
“Growing up, hitting the ground so much, hitting the concrete so much — it made me a dog,” Mills says.
Meanwhile, his mom and grandparents held things together, he says. They emphasized manners, which apparently is why Mills typically answers questions with a “Yes, sir” or “Yes, ma’am.”
“When we get around other people, we automatically know to tighten up,” he says. “I just always want the respect I give other people. That’s what my mom always taught. The respect you give is the respect you get back. I was always taught to respect people no matter how they treat you.”
His family was there for him during August 2017, when he was booted off Georgia Tech’s team for thrice running afoul of the university’s substance-abuse policy, each time for marijuana use.
He was devastated. Wanted to give up. But his mom, Sharon Mills, would have none of that.
Push your way through the storm, she told him.
“She just told me it was a learning process and that I have to find a way — dig deep down inside," Mills says. "She told me that if I really wanted this football thing to work out right, I’d have to sacrifice. She just always motivated me.”
It’s working. He’s rushed 107 times for 586 yards and nine touchdowns this season, his average of 5.5 yards per carry actually topping his 5.1 average during his breakout 2016 season at Georgia Tech. He rushed 152 times for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns in nine games that season.
After breaking his collarbone early in the 2017 season at Garden City, he rushed for 1,358 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2018 in only 10 games.
His monster game against Wisconsin last week — 17 carries for 188 yards (11.1 ypc) and a touchdown — has Nebraska fans wondering what sort of heights he might reach as a Husker.
All the while, he thinks about his family, his mom in particular.
“She’d always tell me, ‘It’s football or the streets, football or the streets.’”
His response: “Mom, I don’t want to come home and be in the streets. I’m not doing that. And I’m not trying to come home and work a 9-to-5 job. I want to be in school where I’m getting a free education and everything’s getting paid for. When I can help you out, I’ll send it home to y’all and make sure you’re all taken care of.”
Turns out, it's easy to understand why Mills runs the football with such determination.
Mom and grandma dialed him up last Saturday afternoon as soon as the Wisconsin game was over, thrilled by what they watched on TV.
Way to go, baby! You did great!
“Any day I can make those two happy, that’s all I care about,” he says.
