Steven M. Sipple: Half of Frost's 'mission statement' holds up; OL questions; and Sparty surge

Piper is an excellent athlete. A great kid and teammate. But he clearly wasn't ready on the snap. It happens. And we see it. All of it.

* The late Milt Tenopir, who coached some of college football's most dominant offensive lines with Nebraska during the 1980s and '90s, helped me learn football over the years as much as anyone. After games, I would hurry to ask Tenopir about his group's performance. He often would say, "I need to wait to watch the game video." That's because evaluating O-line play can be tricky and tedious, particularly for a layman like myself.

What exactly is Austin asking of his crew? What sort of techniques are being taught? Is he seeing progress that others aren't seeing?

You know the penalty issue is being addressed — Frost made that clear Saturday — but is there anything more the staff can do in that regard?

Austin is squarely in the spotlight. As a proud former Pipeline member (2003-06), I'm guessing he fully understands the gravity of the situation, and hopefully embraces it.

* Michigan State, at 3-0, is one of the nation's biggest surprises to this point. This from the Detroit Free Press: