Steven M. Sipple: Golf, cigars and stories: NU, OU greats make time to toast 'respectful' rivalry

“You get to be in the presence of Nebraska guys when you’re not keyed up and getting ready to bang and get your brains knocked out,” said the 68-year-old Washington. “We don’t have to put on a helmet and get our ankles taped anymore.

"We’re at that stage now where, hey, we have a little softer life.”

He pauses, as if to soak in his own words.

“It’s really nice that we can do this, and that it was the kind of rivalry that created friends — and many will be down here (in Oklahoma), and they’re closer to 100 years old than they are 1,” Washington said with a laugh.

Davis, also 68, celebrates what he characterizes as an ultra-competitive rivalry that evolved into a pervasive feeling of respect among combatants.

In fact, Davis makes an important distinction: Don’t call it a friendly rivalry, he said, call it a respectful one.

Washington agreed.

“When we teed it up and got those ankles taped, hey, it was goodnight, Irene,” he said. “But it was a rivalry that you were able turn on and turn off.”

That’s because of the respect factor.