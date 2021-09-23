Steven M. Sipple: Go ahead and roll your eyes, but this game may be biggest of Frost era

Alas, Nebraska came up short, again, this time 23-16. During Frost's tenure, the Huskers are 5-12 in games decided by seven or fewer points. Even the Huskers themselves are tired of the "we're getting close" conversation.

"I just want our guys to be like, 'Oh, we did it!'" said Nebraska sophomore outside linebacker Garrett Nelson, who leads the team with five tackles for loss.

Coming close "just pisses me off now," Nelson added. "It's time to get over the hump. Everybody knows that. Oklahoma was an opportunity that we just did not capitalize on, which sucks. But there obviously are some positives we can bring out of it."

If Nebraska (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) were to defeat Michigan State (3-0, 1-0), Husker fans might look back on the Oklahoma game as a turning point in Frost's tenure. We'll see on that. He's 14-22 (9-18 Big Ten) at the school. Skeptics abound. But he has a good team this season, albeit a flawed one. He'll have to manage his way around a so-so offensive line and a kicker who's missed five of his last six field-goal attempts. Special teams have been an ongoing issue.