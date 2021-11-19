Steven M. Sipple: Go ahead and disrespect Martinez, he's classier than us — classier than most

He clearly disagreed.

“I’ll just say what I’ve always said, and that’s we’re just one cog in the wheel of success or failure,” the quarterbacks coach said then. “So much of what we do is dependent upon everybody else. If you lose 56-52, you still lose. If we score six touchdowns and they score six touchdowns and we miss all of our PATs, and they make all of theirs, we still lose. But I don’t know how that has anything to do with the quarterback.”

Verduzco, one of four offensive assistants with whom Nebraska last week parted ways, is all class. Same goes for his star pupil. Yes, Martinez is a star pupil. And you know what's beautiful? He made it to the late stages of this dreadful season with his confidence intact.

In discussing Nebraska's matchup against Wisconsin, a reporter remarked to Martinez that the Badgers haven't seen a quarterback this season with his high level of speed and athleticism.

"I believe we have some pieces that they haven't seen, like you said — a mobile quarterback of my ability," he said. "I feel good about being able to threaten them, and then some of the other things that make our offense dynamic, we'll have to hit on those elements."

Yeah, go ahead and disrespect Martinez.