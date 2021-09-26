Steven M. Sipple: Give Frost credit for good read on team; and young Raiola to visit NU again

The building process hasn't been easy for either him or his players, Frost said Saturday night.

"But from where we started to where we are now, we are a way better team," he said.

It's hard to argue that point, particularly considering the run of blowout losses the program suffered late in the 2017 season.

"You know, we have to get the pilot light lit and get over the hump in a couple of these games and get on a roll -- and that just hasn't happened," Frost said. "It hasn't happened because right when we need things to happen, people let us down, and I have to do a better job."

It's critically important for Frost to accept his share of responsibility, especially for the consistent occurrence of special-teams and offensive line mistakes that dog his program. No question, Frost and his staff must do a better job of getting through to players. It almost goes without saying at this point.

That said, a fine line exists in this discussion. In that regard, there's nothing wrong with Frost telling reporters, "At some point, we've got to trust guys to do the things they were brought here to do."

Although a coach always must hold himself or herself accountable, he or she also has to hold the staff and players accountable.