Steven M. Sipple: Gifford's discipline key during recruiting process that's tested his patience

Lincoln Southeast star Isaac Gifford doesn't mind being compared to his brother Luke Gifford.

After all, Luke is playing for the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie. You can watch him against the Los Angeles Rams at 3:25 p.m. Sunday on Fox.

"I've heard from coaches who say they've watched my film and Luke's film and they'll say, 'You're similar players,'" says the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Isaac Gifford, who played safety for the Knights as a senior this season. "Coaches talk about the way we wait for the hole to open up, and once we find the hole, we burst through it and make the tackle.

"I do think we're kind of similar. He's just a little bigger than me."

The 6-3, 245-pound Luke Gifford, a Southeast graduate, plays backup linebacker for the Cowboys while also contributing on special teams. Although he plays for a high-profile franchise, he flies a bit under the radar even in our neck of the woods. It's partly because of his low-key personality. He's blue-collar, no-nonsense. But make no mistake, he's an elite-level athlete who puts up excellent numbers in performance testing.

Same goes for Isaac Gifford.