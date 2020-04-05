Steven M. Sipple: Ganz's discouraging loss in '07 QB battle serves him well in coaching world

He remembers sitting in the offensive coordinator's office with tears in his eyes.
Joe Ganz wanted the Nebraska starting quarterback job badly in August of 2007, and thought he had practiced well enough to earn it.
"If you go and ask the guys who were on that team, I'd think they'd say the same thing," the 34-year-old Ganz said Sunday from Youngstown, Ohio, where he's working remotely as the new receivers coach at Northern Iowa.
He had been an assistant at Youngstown State under Bo Pelini the previous four seasons — coaching tight ends for two years, then quarterbacks — but the staff was let go after Pelini returned to LSU as defensive coordinator.
Nebraska fans follow Ganz's career because even though he lost that battle against senior Sam Keller in 2007, Ganz produced monster numbers as a senior starter in 2008. It was easy to root for Ganz because he handled his situation in 2007 exceptionally well. And, yes, the experience of losing a close QB competition as a player serves Ganz well during these relatively early stages of his coaching career. It probably always will serve him well.
"I would think it would have to have an effect," he said. "I think it made me understand how important it is to get involved with your teammates in terms of relationships. I got a good feeling and understanding of how my teammates saw me react to that situation, and how important that was. I never made it about myself and said, 'I should've gotten the job, this is B.S.,' and try to tear the team from the inside out."
"Losing the job also made me realize how important it is to react well if things don't go your way. When chips don't fall where you think they should fall, how are you going to react? You have to figure out that, hey, it happened and you can't change it. So how do you move forward and be more about everybody else on the team instead of 'woe as me.' I think it made me better-suited to get over disappointments and get over failure quicker."
A feisty competitor with decent running ability, Ganz in 2008 set Nebraska season records with 3,568 passing yards and 3,826 yards of total offense. Think about this for a moment: He completed 67.9% of his passes that season.
It's easy to imagine Ganz relaying his experience at Nebraska to one of his players who fall short of winning a starting job. He said it's important to present to players physical proof of why a certain player prevailed in a position battle. That might mean tracking a receiver's missed assignments, or tracking his effort. The overarching key, Ganz said, is being up front and honest — traits that in my opinion help define Joe.
Pelini no doubt noted those traits in Ganz from 2010-14 at Nebraska, when Ganz served as a graduate assistant coach as well as other roles while Pelini was the head coach. Not long after Pelini was fired by then-Husker athletic director Shawn Eichorst in late 2014, he took over at Youngstown State. This past January, though, Pelini gathered his Youngstown State assistants and informed them of his move to LSU.
It apparently wasn't an easy meeting.
"It was very hard for Bo," Ganz said. "You could tell he was fighting back tears. We knew LSU offered him the job — I think they offered it to him two or three times before he actually took it. I know he was offered a bunch of other (defensive) coordinator jobs in the last two years at high Power Five-level schools, and he turned them all down.
"But we would've thought he was dumb if he had kept turning them down, especially LSU, with the type of coach he is and the guy (Ed Orgeron) they have as head coach, and the success and relationships that Bo already has there. All of that came together, and I think he wants another shot at being a Power Five head coach, and this is the way he wants to get there.
"But it was all very difficult for him because he is so loyal and wants the best for guys who work for him."
Ganz now dives into his new gig at Northern Iowa, where he's joined by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Shawn Watson, who recently was hired as quarterbacks coach. Go back to that day in late August of 2007 when Ganz shed tears in an NU assistant coach's office. That was Watson's room. The two remain "very close," Ganz said.
So, naturally, Ganz has closely followed Watson's winding career path. It's been a wild ride since the 60-year-old's final season at Nebraska (2010), with stops at Louisville (2011-13), Texas (2014-15), Indiana (2016), Pittsburgh (2017-18) and Georgia in 2019 as a quality-control coach.
The coaching business can be bizarre in that regard, as Ganz well knows. With a wife and a 2-year-old — and another child due in three weeks — he would obviously prefer stability.
"But sometimes moving is just part of the gig," he said. "Coaching is something I have a passion for. And if you're passionate about something, you'll do whatever you need to do."
