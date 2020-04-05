Steven M. Sipple: Ganz's discouraging loss in '07 QB battle serves him well in coaching world

It apparently wasn't an easy meeting.

"It was very hard for Bo," Ganz said. "You could tell he was fighting back tears. We knew LSU offered him the job — I think they offered it to him two or three times before he actually took it. I know he was offered a bunch of other (defensive) coordinator jobs in the last two years at high Power Five-level schools, and he turned them all down.

"But we would've thought he was dumb if he had kept turning them down, especially LSU, with the type of coach he is and the guy (Ed Orgeron) they have as head coach, and the success and relationships that Bo already has there. All of that came together, and I think he wants another shot at being a Power Five head coach, and this is the way he wants to get there.

"But it was all very difficult for him because he is so loyal and wants the best for guys who work for him."

Ganz now dives into his new gig at Northern Iowa, where he's joined by former Nebraska offensive coordinator Shawn Watson, who recently was hired as quarterbacks coach. Go back to that day in late August of 2007 when Ganz shed tears in an NU assistant coach's office. That was Watson's room. The two remain "very close," Ganz said.