Steven M. Sipple: Frost's vision includes being more a CEO-type going forward, Alberts says

"It takes a certain amount of time, energy and resources that perhaps Scott didn't have," Alberts said.

So, based on Alberts and Frost's new vision, Frost will be more of a CEO-type of head coach going forward, and probably won't be calling plays anymore.

He'll likely hire an offensive coordinator who takes over that side of the ball, with Frost adding his expertise as needed.

Alberts can help him grow as chief executive of the program. It makes sense since Alberts himself operates smoothly as a CEO-type, and learned plenty in that regard as Nebraska Omaha's former AD.

"Maybe that ability — and I don't know this for sure — for Scott to dive into those critical areas, could that possibly be that missing link of detail that we need in those one-score games you guys keep writing about?" Alberts asked.

Alberts clearly likes the idea of Frost not having his head buried in a play sheet during a game.