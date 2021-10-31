Steven M. Sipple: Frost's telling comment; Doc tempers McGowens hype; and Raiola's big offer

Things I know, and things I think I know:

Scott Frost made a telling comment Saturday that seemingly shined a light on his approach to leadership.

I definitely know it got the attention of other people in leadership positions when the embattled Nebraska coach told reporters, "A team shouldn't need the head coach to motivate them all the time."

"That's my job. That's what I do," he added. "But a great team doesn't need a coach to motivate it all the time."

The comment drew attention for at least one obvious reason. That is, Nebraska isn't a great team. It's far from it. In the process of trying to push his program toward greatness, one would think Frost would try to motivate, lead and teach at every step of the way. If you're a Husker fan, you hope that's what he's doing.

If greatness is ultimately achieved, perhaps he could pull back a bit.

This isn't an X's and O's discussion. This isn't about overseeing practice drills. It isn't about judging physical talent. Frost can handle all that. It's about something more important and complex, especially at this moment in time as Nebraska struggles mightily under his watch.