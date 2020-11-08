Steven M. Sipple: Frost's 'edge' needs sharpening; Moos on crowds; and Minter's take on NU

EVANSTON, Ill. — Things I know, and things I think I know:

Perhaps this is an appropriate time for a couple of reminders regarding Scott Frost.

Flash back to December of 2017: When Frost was hired as Nebraska's head coach, many people (including yours truly) genuinely believed he was the only man for the job. There were a couple of reasons in particular people were of that mindset: For one, he led a cutting-edge offense at both Central Florida (head coach) and Oregon (offensive coordinator from 2013-15). He wasn't just the offensive coordinator by title at Oregon, he was the play-caller for a system that in each of his three seasons in that role ranked in the top five nationally in both scoring and total offense.

What's more, Frost built a reputation as a developer of quarterbacks. Remember all the discussion about Marcus Mariota, Vernon Adams and McKenzie Milton?

The idea was Frost's offensive expertise would give Nebraska an edge, perhaps similar to the way Tom Osborne gave the Huskers an edge during the 1990s, especially as he hit his stride as a play-caller.

Fast forward to November of 2020: It seems Frost has lost his edge. Perhaps he hasn't lost it completely. But it needs sharpening.