Steven M. Sipple: Frost's crew still shows ample 'dog'; NU backs on attack; and Bud, the artist

The tone was set. Nebraska finished with 35 carries for 101 yards, or 2.9 per carry. The stats aren't spectacular. Far from it. But the mindset of the backs was clear. They would fight for yards on every carry.

Give Ryan Held, one of four Husker assistants with whom NU parted ways last week, credit for establishing that sort of mentality in the backs.

Give Ron Brown, one of the assistants pressed into duty for the final two games, credit for bringing out the "dog" in the backs Saturday even during a trying time for the players.

Brown, 64, has worked on Nebraska staffs for Tom Osborne, Frank Solich, Bo Pelini and Frost. He's worked as a senior offensive analyst under Frost. Would Brown once again take over as Husker running backs coach on a permanent basis, as he did from 2011 to 2014? It's an intriguing question to ponder. You have to think Frost would at least consider it.

* Yes, Jaquez Yant made the trip and was suited up. Nebraska played three running backs who fought hard on every play. Yant apparently was fourth on this week's depth chart. Not sure we need to know much more than that, especially considering what we saw in the game.

Brown has long since earned our trust on personnel matters.