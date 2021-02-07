Steven M. Sipple: Frost wise to keep Austin in fold; and Keith Williams back where he belongs

In short, Austin's group needs to become better. Quite a bit better. Frost noted the line "made too many mistakes last year between penalties and just a missed block here or there." Nobody would blame Nebraska fans if they often assessed the group in the context of Austin's comments to reporters last spring right before the pandemic shut down drills.

"We go into the frickin' meeting room like, 'Hey, boys, what's our excuse?'" Austin said at the time. "We don't have a new center, we don't have new all of this, we've got 1,000 guys now, got plenty of reps to go around. You tell me, you turn on this film, what's going to be your excuse? Don't want to hear it. Just get the job done."

The line did perform well at times, with seniors Matt Farniok and Jaimes leading the way. Jurgens, a sophomore, often showed extreme athleticism but wrestled with snap issues for a second straight season. Frost is right in saying a lot of the talent up front still needs development. With that in mind, the last thing the group needed was a change in leadership, which most likely would've stymied the continuity it's achieved with Austin in charge. My read is Austin commands the respect of his linemen. But you want to start seeing results.