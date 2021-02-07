Steven M. Sipple: Frost wise to keep Austin in fold; and Keith Williams back where he belongs

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Although Nebraska's offensive line generally failed in 2020 to meet expectations — its own and otherwise — it would have been foolish for Husker head coach Scott Frost to even consider a coaching change atop the position group.
We heard why last week.
During a Zoom session with reporters, Frost spoke highly of the promising young talent along the line. He noted that four underclassmen — center Cameron Jurgens, guard Ethan Piper and tackles Turner Corcoran and Bryce Benhart — were in the starting lineup for the season finale at Rutgers, where NU rolled up 620 yards of total offense in a 28-21 win.
It was interesting to hear Frost say that Nebraska "didn't miss a beat" even with Corcoran, a true freshman left tackle, making his first collegiate start. Senior Brenden Jaimes opted out of the game to begin preparing for the NFL Draft. It's safe to say Corcoran has a bright future.
Same goes for the entire group, at least in Frost's opinion.
"If there's one group that I think is probably going to make the biggest jump this offseason on offense, it's that group," Frost said. "Coach (Greg) Austin is already working hard with them and looking forward to what they can become."
In short, Austin's group needs to become better. Quite a bit better. Frost noted the line "made too many mistakes last year between penalties and just a missed block here or there." Nobody would blame Nebraska fans if they often assessed the group in the context of Austin's comments to reporters last spring right before the pandemic shut down drills.
"We go into the frickin' meeting room like, 'Hey, boys, what's our excuse?'" Austin said at the time. "We don't have a new center, we don't have new all of this, we've got 1,000 guys now, got plenty of reps to go around. You tell me, you turn on this film, what's going to be your excuse? Don't want to hear it. Just get the job done."
The line did perform well at times, with seniors Matt Farniok and Jaimes leading the way. Jurgens, a sophomore, often showed extreme athleticism but wrestled with snap issues for a second straight season. Frost is right in saying a lot of the talent up front still needs development. With that in mind, the last thing the group needed was a change in leadership, which most likely would've stymied the continuity it's achieved with Austin in charge. My read is Austin commands the respect of his linemen. But you want to start seeing results.
That said, think about the challenge that redshirt freshmen Benhart and Piper faced throughout last season against big and athletic Big Ten fronts. Edge rushers likely will encounter a significantly stiffer challenge against the 6-foot-9, 295-pound Benhart in 2021.
"You're just never as good in your first year of playing college football as you are in your second," Frost said. "I think Bryce knows some things he needs to work on. But for a redshirt freshman out there playing in the Big Ten, he had a really good year and did a lot of good things. He's committed to working hard. I'm excited about him. I'm excited about Ethan Piper continuing to develop."
Frost added, "Brant Banks is another kid in our program who's young and really talented. I'm also really excited about (veteran) guys like (Matt) Sichterman and (Trent) Hixson and (Broc) Bando and others who are going to get a shot to compete at all those spots."
Frost also mentioned transfers Nouredin Nouili (Colorado State) and Ezra Miller (Iowa) as linemen who could compete for starting jobs.
"I think we're bigger and more athletic than we've been," the coach said.
In other words, no excuses.
* Keith Williams is back where he belongs: In the coaching profession, with a team.
The Baltimore Ravens have hired the former Nebraska receivers coach as a pass game specialist. Although it's unclear exactly what that means, my guess is he'll be coaching wide receivers. After all, that's clearly his specialty. Husker fans saw it from 2015-17.
Most recently, Williams has built a reputation as a personal coach for several top NFL wide receivers, including the Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins and the Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams. Former NFL receiver James Jones once told me that Williams belongs in the college game because "there's no better coach and no better mentor in the world than him."
Those attributes obviously can benefit NFL stars, too.
"His offensive knowledge, particularly in the passing game, and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a prepared statement.
* Granted, I understand Twitter can be a tough crowd. I also know I can be rather blunt in my opinions. But the snark directed at the Nebraska men's basketball team for its performance in Saturday's loss at Michigan State strikes me as being a bit over the top. We're talking about a Husker team that had less than a week of full-scale preparations because of widespread COVID-19 issues in the program. We're talking about a team that hadn't played since Jan. 10. We're talking about a coach in Fred Hoiberg who was hit hard by the virus. In other words, we should be fair in assessing the situation.
I'm guessing much of what I see on Twitter isn't representative of the thoughts of most Nebraska fans.