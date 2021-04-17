Steven M. Sipple: Frost welcoming fans to practice was excellent idea, and adds to discussion

At any rate, Nebraska fans on hand Saturday were able to take in plenty. Same with media. Local scribes hadn't been invited to watch an entire Frost practice in his first three years in charge. Tom Osborne, Frank Solich, Bill Callahan, Bo Pelini and Mike Riley welcomed the media for entire practices at times. But this was a first for Frost. This was appreciated. This will spark conversation.

This seems like a good time for an interesting question.

If you’re a Nebraska football fan, you no doubt feel a level of anxiety. A level of stress. It might not be all that high at this particular moment. After all, it's only mid-April. But you no doubt feel some level of anxiety about the program’s future. You don't dare think too far ahead. Too many potential complications.

So, the question: Is your anxiety more a result of what you’ve seen from the program in recent years, particularly the past three? Or is it mostly related to uncertainty regarding the program’s future, most notably the coming season?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}