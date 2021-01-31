Steven M. Sipple: Frost tempers praise for defense; Osborne's wisdom; and it's lonely at top

Confession: I once predicted Bobby Newcombe would win multiple Heisman Trophies.

"I think that does affect our kids," Frost said of the hype machine. "I think they can buy into that too fast, and it probably doesn't help their development. Then when they don't play well, things can turn on them, and that's hard to deal with, too. Shoot, I've been on both sides of that (as a player)."

Bottom line, "I'm going to pump the brakes on a lot of those things. I haven't seen Thomas take one snap on a college football field. I know he has a lot of talent and we're really excited about him. We're going to do everything we can to develop him and bring him along in the quickest and most efficient way possible.

"He's got to take care of the rest."

* If former Nebraska All-American linebacker Carlos Polk (2000) has been in talks with new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer — which appears to be the case since Polk reportedly is set to join the Jags as a special-teams assistant — it makes you wonder if he was available to Frost as a senior special-teams analyst. As of Sunday, the job remained open at NU, and a lot of Husker fans clamored for Polk. But the 43-year-old has spent a decade in the NFL. It's very possible that's where he wanted to stay.