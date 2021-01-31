Steven M. Sipple: Frost tempers praise for defense; Osborne's wisdom; and it's lonely at top

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost didn't exactly go overboard with praise for the Husker defense during his recent interview with the Journal Star.
That's probably a good approach. The last thing he needs is the team's best unit to become overconfident. In fact, he needs more oomph from virtually everyone in the program right now as winter conditioning ramps up.
Overconfident? We're talking about a unit that finished 50th nationally in total defense this past season (386.5 yards per game allowed) and 44th in yards per play (5.46). In other words, it was far from elite. But it was clearly ahead of the offense and special teams.
Frost says he was pleased with how the Husker defense played "in the majority of the games."
He says he thinks the defense — which is set to return nine starters from the 2020 group — was coached well.
You saw a unit that consistently rallied to the ball and hit hard. Even the harshest of Frost critics has to acknowledge progress on that side of the ball.
"I think they got simpler on defense, a little bit, which gave the kids a chance to really cut it loose because they knew what they were doing," he says.
He envisions spirited competition for playing time in spring practice.
"We have some really talented young kids along with the kids coming back," he says. "But I expect the leadership to be really good."
Nebraska defensive coordinator Erik Chinander may be tempted to ramp up the complexity level in his 2021 game plans because he has such a veteran crew. That seems a dangerous route to take. We're probably talking about a fine line between going with what worked well and adding to the complexity.
Whatever the case, Frost wants to see the defense force more turnovers that flip the field. After all, in finishing 3-5 in 2020, Nebraska forced only seven turnovers while committing 18 itself. Going minus-11 in the turnover category won't cut it. The Huskers forced only two turnovers in the final five games while committing 13.
"They can play really sound, but I want them to be a little more opportunistic," Frost says.
He acknowledges the defense executed better than his offense. Give Chinander credit for that.
If Nebraska's defense can continue to make progress, and Frost's offense becomes more potent (and disciplined), Nebraska perhaps could prevail more often in close games. Let's face it, the Huskers don't look ready to blow out a lot of teams. They're going to have to win close games if they expect to have any chance of winning the Big Ten West Division.
As of now, it looks like the defense will have to lead the way.
"We made a few mistakes on defense, and occasionally that led to a long run when somebody fit a gap wrong," Frost says. "But there just wasn't too much of that on defense, particularly late in the year."
Chinander's crew certainly deserves a pat on the back. But let's not go overboard.
* It sounds like Frost in the future may dial back his own discussion about young and/or unproven players in his program, especially true freshmen.
Seems like the best tact to take — and while we're at it, get off my lawn.
At any rate, Frost was asked if he's been spending time thinking of ways to get the ball to heralded tight end Thomas Fidone of Council Bluffs, Iowa, arguably the top prize in Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class.
"I'm excited about Thomas," said Frost, quickly adding, "I've said to you guys (media) before, I now understand why coach (Tom) Osborne would only say, 'I think he's a pretty good player.'"
Osborne, the former Nebraska head coach who won three national championships, rarely had much to say about unproven players. He let the fans handle the hype.
"The hype machine around here has transfer quarterbacks winning Heisman Trophies, and Frankie London is the next Tommie Frazier, and Jeff Perino is the next Brook Berringer before they've even taken a snap," said Frost, alluding to the 1990s.
Confession: I once predicted Bobby Newcombe would win multiple Heisman Trophies.
"I think that does affect our kids," Frost said of the hype machine. "I think they can buy into that too fast, and it probably doesn't help their development. Then when they don't play well, things can turn on them, and that's hard to deal with, too. Shoot, I've been on both sides of that (as a player)."
Bottom line, "I'm going to pump the brakes on a lot of those things. I haven't seen Thomas take one snap on a college football field. I know he has a lot of talent and we're really excited about him. We're going to do everything we can to develop him and bring him along in the quickest and most efficient way possible.
"He's got to take care of the rest."
* If former Nebraska All-American linebacker Carlos Polk (2000) has been in talks with new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer — which appears to be the case since Polk reportedly is set to join the Jags as a special-teams assistant — it makes you wonder if he was available to Frost as a senior special-teams analyst. As of Sunday, the job remained open at NU, and a lot of Husker fans clamored for Polk. But the 43-year-old has spent a decade in the NFL. It's very possible that's where he wanted to stay.
It's obviously a key hire for Frost.
* On the recruiting front, Omaha Westside star Avante Dickerson will announce his school of choice Wednesday. According to 247Sports recruiting experts, Dickerson is most likely headed to Oregon. If that turns out to be the case, Nebraska would still have two open spots in its 2021 scholarship class. You have to think one might be left open for a quarterback out of the transfer portal, right?
* Nebraska veteran football staffer Ron Brown, whom I interviewed Saturday for Sunday's column, obviously has an excellent relationship with Frost. They've known each other since Frost was in high school. "I think he has a tremendous capacity to lead and do great things," Brown told me. "You always want to be around someone you love and care about." Brown then paused. "It's got to be lonely for him sometimes, when you're a leader like that and everybody's kind of pointing at you." Bottom line, Brown wants to be there for Frost whenever the coach needs him.
* Lonely at the top? Tell me about it. LOL.