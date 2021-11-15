Steven M. Sipple: Frost stiff-arms contract discussion and other takeaways from NU luncheon

We all know Nebraska's record on the football field isn't what anybody on the team wants. The Huskers have come up short of essentially all their most important goals. Now, they get ready to face 19th-ranked Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2 Big Ten), which still has designs on winning the Big Ten. You have to anticipate that the Badgers will be highly motivated for the 2:30 p.m. game at Camp Randall Stadium.

Why should Nebraska have any chance to match Wisconsin in terms of motivation?

What is Nebraska's "why?"

Along those lines, a reporter Monday had an interesting way to phrase a question to Husker junior quarterback Adrian Martinez: "What drives you to try to finish the season out the right way when it seems like the administration has punted until next year?"

That's in reference to Nebraska last week parting ways with four offensive assistants.

Said Martinez: "It's about pride. It's about pride for us as players."

He also pointed to the fact that it's a rivalry game.

"The same goes for the next week (against Iowa)," Martinez said. "These are big games for us, regardless of where we're at in the year. Those games will always mean something.