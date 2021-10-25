Steven M. Sipple: Frost shows calm amid heat and other takeaways from NU news luncheon

3. Mental hurdle: Frost was posed an interesting question: Is there a last mental hurdle the team must clear in order to get over the proverbial hump in close games?

Frost, of course, is adamant about progress in his program. He thinks the breakthrough is near. He says it all the time.

"The progress is obvious," he said Monday. "The team's playing hard. We're playing more physical. We're bigger, faster, stronger. There are some areas we need to fix, but I think people recognize the type of team we have and the level we're playing at.

"It's up to us to make the plays when it counts to get it over the hump."

Frost noted that winning can become a habit of sorts.

"Human beings are habitual," he said. "When you're used to winning, I think it becomes a little easier. When you're not there yet, I think it's a little harder. Maybe you're waiting on it to happen instead of making it happen.