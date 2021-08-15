Steven M. Sipple: Frost should count blessings in at least one regard; and Bo's self-awareness

"You would've thought they would've celebrated and treated Tom better at the end, but that didn't happen" Pelini said of the man who hired him in late 2007.

Think about the timeline. Eichorst was hired in the midst of a season in which Nebraska would go on to finish 10-4, though to be fair the season was marred by a 70-31 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. Even without that loss, Pelini and his staff felt enormous pressure to produce double-digit wins every season, or else.

It was a remarkable period for the program. The staff was indeed under enormous pressure. I was always astounded when Pelini would tell me about the times he would seek out Eichorst to discuss a routine matter, only to be stiff-armed and sent to a subordinate.

If Frost were receiving such treatment from Alberts right now, he would know beyond a shadow of doubt he was trouble. His staff would know, too. The pressure they may be feeling now, with a 12-20 record through three seasons, would increase exponentially.

Say what you want about Pelini's temper, or how different ADs manage in different ways, to win at a high level in a job with Nebraska's inherent challenges, I've always felt you need almost everyone to be on the same page, or close to it, especially at the highest levels.