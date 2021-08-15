Steven M. Sipple: Frost should count blessings in at least one regard; and Bo's self-awareness

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett take stock of the Nebraska football team midway through preseason camp, among other topics.
Things I know, and things I think I know:
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost has an incredibly challenging job, but he can always count his blessings in at least one regard.
He has a new athletic director who communicates with him.
That seems helpful, if not integral, to the operation.
Frost and Trev Alberts had no fewer than four discussions within the first week of Alberts formally taking over his position July 19. That stands in stark contrast to former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini's "relationship" with former Husker AD Shawn Eichorst. In Pelini's recent appearance on the "Bussin' With The Boys" podcast — co-hosted by former Husker linebacker Will Compton and NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan — Bo was asked about his rapport with Eichorst.
"Almost no relationship at all," Pelini said flatly.
This particular part of Nebraska football history will forever fascinate me. If I ever get around to writing a book about the past quarter-century of Husker football, the Pelini-Eichorst dynamic will be a prominent part of it.
When then-UNL chancellor Harvey Perlman announced Eichorst as Tom Osborne's successor on Oct. 4, 2012, Pelini knew immediately he would face an uphill climb to keep his job, even though he was 42-17 at the time. He told me as much literally the day Eichorst was hired. Pelini's concern stemmed from the fact — and yes, it's a fact — that Osborne at the time wasn't ready to retire. Pelini also knew at the time that Osborne had no say in his successor.
"You would've thought they would've celebrated and treated Tom better at the end, but that didn't happen" Pelini said of the man who hired him in late 2007.
Think about the timeline. Eichorst was hired in the midst of a season in which Nebraska would go on to finish 10-4, though to be fair the season was marred by a 70-31 loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten championship game. Even without that loss, Pelini and his staff felt enormous pressure to produce double-digit wins every season, or else.
It was a remarkable period for the program. The staff was indeed under enormous pressure. I was always astounded when Pelini would tell me about the times he would seek out Eichorst to discuss a routine matter, only to be stiff-armed and sent to a subordinate.
If Frost were receiving such treatment from Alberts right now, he would know beyond a shadow of doubt he was trouble. His staff would know, too. The pressure they may be feeling now, with a 12-20 record through three seasons, would increase exponentially.
Say what you want about Pelini's temper, or how different ADs manage in different ways, to win at a high level in a job with Nebraska's inherent challenges, I've always felt you need almost everyone to be on the same page, or close to it, especially at the highest levels.
Same page? It was like Pelini and Eichorst weren't on the same planet.
And, yet, Pelini's teams went 10-4, 9-4 and 9-4 during his final three seasons before Eichorst showed him the door.
Granted, Pelini was fired for reasons that ranged beyond win-loss record. We all know that. His hot temper is the stuff of legend. It tested people around him. He knew that. Early in his tenure at Nebraska, he told me that he might not last much longer than five years here because he wears people out. Credit him for a level of self-awareness.
What's more, Pelini is right about how Osborne was treated in 2012. I think there are a lot of Nebraska fans who don't fully understand that Perlman essentially forced Osborne into retiring.
"I don't think Tom was quite ready," Pelini said. "Tom kind of saved the program when he came back as AD in (2007). Tom would never say this, but he earned the right to pick his successor and safeguard the tradition. That didn't happen at all, and here we are now. They're fighting to get back."
The anti-Pelini people don't like it when you mention his final record at Nebraska: 67-27 (.713), especially in the context of the program's recent struggles.
Lewan asked Pelini if there was any chance he could someday coach at Nebraska again. Forgive Lewan. There's simply no way he could possibly understand the dynamics that make such an occurrence a veritable impossibility.
"No, I'll never end up back at Nebraska," Pelini said.
Even if Nebraska made an overture?
"They wouldn't," Pelini said. "That would never happen. Not there."
He said Eichorst and Perlman "got the media on board" with the mindset that Pelini should be fired.
"Those media people would never admit to being wrong," he said.
He's not wrong about that, either.
Why re-visit the Pelini years now? Well, his comments on the podcast are somewhat illuminating. Plus, if nothing else, Nebraska's upper-level administration can learn how not to conduct itself in its dealings with the athletic department in general and football program in particular.
A football coach and AD having virtually no relationship ... not a great formula for winning in any conference, let alone the Big Ten.
* Give credit to Compton, who played at Nebraska for Pelini, for speaking candidly during the podcast about the impact Pelini's intense sideline demeanor might've had on his players, especially the younger ones.
"You play to not mess up, instead of needing somebody to say, 'Hey, it's all going to be OK,'" Compton told Pelini.
They obviously have an excellent relationship. Otherwise, Compton couldn't challenge Pelini on that part of his coaching persona. To his credit, Pelini handled the critique well, in the process noting something about Nebraska that always concerned him.
"The kids had so much pressure on them, and sometimes my personality added to that maybe," he said.
Compton mentioned that Pelini seemed like he wanted to be "like a player out there playing the game."
"Yeah, too much sometimes," Bo said.
* Nebraska coaches never worried about running back Dedrick Mills' effort in practice. Never. He was relentless. Which is why I smiled as Mills broke into the open field on a fourth-and-1 carry during the Detroit Lions' exhibition Friday against the Buffalo Bills.
Keep churning, big fella. Good things will happen.