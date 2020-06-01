Steven M. Sipple: Frost sees more unity; Spielman's status 'unclear'; and Manning on track

Things I know, and things I think I know:
Some Nebraska football fans long ago grew tired of hearing Scott Frost and even Bill Moos talk about how much the "culture" in the program needed to improve. I understand fan skepticism in that regard, but only to a certain extent.
Bottom line, I don't grow tired of the discussion. It's an extremely important discussion as Frost's program prepares for its third season. Plenty obviously has been lacking in the program in recent years, including a winning culture and strong player unity. How hard do I have to sell this? I mean, Nebraska is 28-34 since the end of the 2014 season.
That's why I thought Frost's comments Friday about how well his team has reacted to the coronavirus pandemic had some significance.
"What's been interesting through this is the guys who've been around, they've been really good at making sure they're doing the right things away from (the football complex)," the coach said. "I'm really seeing our leaders stepping up to the front through this. I'm really seeing our guys hang out more. Sometimes through tough times, it can bring you closer together.
"That really appears to have been happening with the players we have in town. And, frankly, that's something that's been missing here for a while. We've had it to some degree, but anytime you're united as a team, it's powerful. I've seen a lot of progress through these tough times in that regard."
Nebraska is the first Big Ten team to return to voluntary workouts, but Scott Frost has more on his mind than a possible competitive edge.
Nebraska isn't necessarily all that far behind Big Ten West Division standard-bearer Wisconsin in terms of overall talent. But the Badgers' intangibles (unity, will to win, sense of identity, etc.) clearly have been better.
It should be noted that Nebraska's team leaders have been particularly vital since mid-March, when all organized team activities were shut down. It meant players who remained in Lincoln had to organize workouts on their own.
"Sometimes optional workouts can be valuable because when nobody on the football staff is able to be there, it forces some of our players into leadership roles where they're organizing and running things," Frost said.
* Nebraska senior-to-be JD Spielman, easily the team's leading receiver in 2019, hasn't been involved in those optional workouts and his status for the 2020 season remains uncertain. He has been away from the team since early March because of a personal health matter.
"We continue to hope the best for him," Frost said. "We're anxious to have resolution on everything."
Might Spielman be on hand Monday, or sometime soon?
"I'd say it's unclear," Frost said.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound Spielman, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, last season logged 898 receiving yards (18.3 per catch), becoming the first player in school history to amass three 800-yard receiving seasons in a career. Granted, he's starred on teams that went 4-8, 4-8 and 5-7. What's more, he benefited in 2017 and 2018 from defenses keying on Stanley Morgan. Even so, Spielman's consistent excellence is undeniable.
* With Spielman's status unclear, Omar Manning's importance increases. In that regard, Frost said he's confident the 6-4, 225-pound Manning is on track academically to join the program, perhaps by the end of June.
Last season at Kilgore (Texas) Community College, Manning led the team with 35 receptions and 727 receiving yards, averaging nearly 21 yards per catch. A consensus four-star recruit, Manning was listed as the national's top junior-college receiver in composite recruiting rankings.
* It doesn't appear Nebraska will be allowed to make up for the 13 practices it lost in the spring — at least that's Frost's read on the matter.
When asked whether the Huskers might somehow be allowed to do so, Frost shared a conversation he had in early March with first-year Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.
Football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer will be the first Husker teams to return to campus.
"(Warren) was on our campus about a week before we got shut down," Frost said. "We kind of saw it coming. He was actually working out in our staff weight room in the Hawks. We had a really nice conversation. He was awesome. I asked him then if we get shut down, are we going to get our spring practices back even if it's later?
"He guaranteed me that we would."
But a lot has changed since then, Frost acknowledged Friday.
Consequently, "I haven't heard a lot of talk about getting those practices back," the coach said. "But now that some schools are getting their kids back as early as June 1st, I have heard a little bit of a pickup in those conversations. But I'm kind of doubtful it'll happen because not everybody in the country will be back at the same time and ready to do those things."
* Frost said his program has received "unbelievable support" across the board from university leadership.
Regarding Gov. Pete Ricketts, Frost said, "Usually, my conversations with him are just checking in with him to make sure he's alive through all this, and also with a few questions about state health ordinances to make sure our plans are in line with what the state and city are recommending.
"But more than anything, I've talked to him just to offer support."
* Speaking of support, well, it's around him daily, Frost said.
"I'm grateful to the guys who have helped us develop our protocol and to the guys like Gerrod Lambrecht and Andrew Sims who have helped to execute this," the coach said.
Lambrecht is Frost's chief of staff. He joined Frost at UCF in 2016 following a 17-year career in the health-care field. Sims is in his second year as NU associate director of football operations.
They've helped Frost deal with "some unexpected twists and turns and make sure those didn't create bigger problems on our team or in the community," the coach said. "Our process has been really successful in addressing those problems so far."
