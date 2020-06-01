Steven M. Sipple: Frost sees more unity; Spielman's status 'unclear'; and Manning on track

"He guaranteed me that we would."

But a lot has changed since then, Frost acknowledged Friday.

Consequently, "I haven't heard a lot of talk about getting those practices back," the coach said. "But now that some schools are getting their kids back as early as June 1st, I have heard a little bit of a pickup in those conversations. But I'm kind of doubtful it'll happen because not everybody in the country will be back at the same time and ready to do those things."

* Frost said his program has received "unbelievable support" across the board from university leadership.

Regarding Gov. Pete Ricketts, Frost said, "Usually, my conversations with him are just checking in with him to make sure he's alive through all this, and also with a few questions about state health ordinances to make sure our plans are in line with what the state and city are recommending.

"But more than anything, I've talked to him just to offer support."

* Speaking of support, well, it's around him daily, Frost said.

"I'm grateful to the guys who have helped us develop our protocol and to the guys like Gerrod Lambrecht and Andrew Sims who have helped to execute this," the coach said.