Steven M. Sipple: Frost sees more unity; Manning's importance rises as Spielman's status remains 'unclear'

"(Warren) was on our campus about a week before we got shut down," Frost said. "We kind of saw it coming. He was actually working out in our staff weight room in the Hawks. We had a really nice conversation. He was awesome. I asked him then if we get shut down, are we going to get our spring practices back even if it's later?

"He guaranteed me that we would."

But a lot has changed since then, Frost acknowledged Friday.

NU athletic department outlines protocols for athletes to return to voluntary workouts Football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball and women's soccer will be the first Husker teams to return to campus.

Consequently, "I haven't heard a lot of talk about getting those practices back," the coach said. "But now that some schools are getting their kids back as early as June 1st, I have heard a little bit of a pickup in those conversations. But I'm kind of doubtful it'll happen because not everybody in the country will be back at the same time and ready to do those things."

* Frost said his program has received "unbelievable support" across the board from university leadership.

Regarding Gov. Pete Ricketts, Frost said, "Usually, my conversations with him are just checking in with him to make sure he's alive through all this, and also with a few questions about state health ordinances to make sure our plans are in line with what the state and city are recommending.