Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments and other takeaways from news conference

"This recruiting class, we're going to focus on maybe some immediate-impact guys a little more — probably not sign as many freshmen," he said. "When you're as close as we've been, one or two more pieces — one or two more guys — will get you over the hump."

With that in mind, he said, Nebraska will turn much of its attention to the transfer portal and junior colleges.

The tenor of the conversation seems to jibe with something I've been saying for some time (and seems self-evident): First- and second-round NFL talent helps greatly in close games when a team desperately needs someone to make a big play or plays late in the contest.

Nebraska hasn't had an NFL first-rounder since cornerback Prince Amukamara in 2011.

Nebraska hasn't had an NFL second-rounder since 2015 (running back Ameer Abdullah and defensive end Randy Gregory).

If Nebraska had Abdullah and Gregory against Minnesota last week, it would've prevailed.

It's not always that simple. But it's often that simple.

3. Assessment of Martinez: One absolutely has to take into account Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez's health situation when evaluating his subpar performance against Minnesota.