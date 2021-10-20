Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments and other takeaways from news conference

Fleck has the upper hand on Frost at the moment with a 3-1 record against the Nebraska coach. It's not exactly a friendly situation. Remember, Frost in July mentioned a certain coach's "sloganeering'' during the Big Ten Media Days.

It's possible Fleck wanted to highlight his program's culture as a way to sell himself to higher-profile programs looking for a head coach.

I don't think his act would play particularly well in a blue-blood program along the lines of, say, USC or LSU.

Frost probably wouldn't mind if a school in another league gave Fleck a chance.

2. Recruiting talk: One of Frost's central themes was the need for Nebraska to "get over the hump" as a program.

The Huskers have to "get an inch better," said Frost, ostensibly in reference to his 5-17 record in one-score decisions.

Of course, this is partly a recruiting discussion, and Frost gave us some illuminating comments in that regard.

"This recruiting class, we're going to focus on maybe some immediate-impact guys a little more — probably not sign as many freshmen," he said. "When you're as close as we've been, one or two more pieces — one or two more guys — will get you over the hump."