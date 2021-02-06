Steven M. Sipple: Frost plows through rugged winter amid criticism from even ex-teammates

Scott Frost apparently had lost his mind.
Or perhaps he was swept up in the moment.
During that memorable day in December 2017, when he was formally introduced as Nebraska's head football coach, Frost said the state "is hungry for unity" when it comes to the program.
More than anything, Nebraska fans were hungry for wins. Am I wrong? Husker fans are the best anywhere in many ways, but in some ways, they're like any other fans. They want "W's." Stacks of them. If there's unity, well, that would be a nice byproduct.
During that feel-good day in December 2017, Nebraska's fan base overflowed with hopes and dreams of Big Ten championships and perhaps even national championships. A favorite son had returned. He turned down Florida. It all felt like a dream. There was unity. Anything seemed possible. Well, just about anything except a 12-20 record in his first three seasons.
"Quite frankly, our team has been so poorly coached that I really have a difficult time watching it anymore," Steve Glenn, an NU offensive lineman during the 1970s, recently wrote in an e-mail to the Journal Star that included several ways he thinks the program could improve.
Criticism comes from even Frost's former teammates. I hear from them occasionally. They're concerned, invested. There's enough criticism from ex-Huskers that a reporter felt compelled to ask Frost about it last week.
"Sometimes it gets a little personal here, especially since this is my home state," he said. "But listen, we want every former player to be involved in this. We've called a bunch of them in the last couple weeks to make sure they know we want them around.
"Winning takes care of almost all of that, so that's what we've got our mind focused on."
I'm glad he said winning takes care of "almost all of that." This is Nebraska. We know winning doesn't cure all. Ask Tom Osborne if winning consistently is all that's needed to keep the wolves from your door. Shortly after the 1990 season, he told his assistants that they'd better look for jobs elsewhere after the Huskers finished 9-3. Fan heat had gotten intense. Fans demanded championships. They felt it was time.
The conversation obviously has evolved since the Osborne days. At any rate, Frost has said he deserves most of the criticism that's come his way. Bottom line, he's reached a critical point in his tenure. Nebraska fans want to see discernible progress. They want clean, tough football. They haven't seen nearly enough of it. They haven't seen nearly enough "W's." That's a fair evaluation. Thing is, Frost knows it's fair. The fans never envisioned 12-20. Let's face it, the head coach never envisioned 12-20.
It still seems startling.
We never envisioned the defense being the key to the program's hopes at this point in Frost's tenure. In an interesting twist, he's been saying recently he doesn't necessarily agree with that narrative. He doubled down last week when he said the skill positions on offense possess "the best depth we've had by far and the best overall talent we've had by far."
Frost says decision on adding to QB room will wait until after spring; 'anxious' to see young guys in action
Frost did say the defense is full of senior leaders, starting that part of the conversation with defensive lineman Ben Stille. Frost said the Ashland native played the best football of his career late last season. Frost also said he believes senior safeties Deontai Williams and Marquel Dismuke are legitimate NFL prospects. Same goes for senior outside linebacker JoJo Domann.
If you bleed Husker red, you hope Frost emerged from a rugged January with his characteristic confidence intact, even after high-profile players (most notably Wan'Dale Robinson) rocked many in the fan base by entering the transfer portal. It's possible we'll hear shrill cries from fans every January as players enter the portal, or opt out of bowls.
"It's a little hypocritical for me to say anything — I transferred," said Frost, who began his college career at Stanford before ending it at NU in 1997 with a national championship ring.
"Sometimes you pick someplace and it isn't the right fit and you need to go someplace else. I think every situation is unique. I would say that if you want to paint with broad brushes, we probably live in an era when adults and kids alike have shorter attention spans and want instant gratification and everything to work right away.
"It doesn't always work immediately, and sometimes the best thing you can do is put your head down and work harder and make it work. A lot of kids are doing that at every school around the country. Some others don't make that decision, and they have to do what's best for them. The best thing we can do is try to adapt to all these things."
I still think Frost is the right fit for Nebraska. But his record has a lot of fans feeling anxious. Once upon a time, when almost all of us nodded in agreement that Frost faced a long rebuild, maybe even seven years, many of us didn't factor into the equation that we live in a society in which patience is in short supply.
Yes, Frost made some bold proclamations out of the gate. That's his nature. He made you believe success could come quickly. People like to throw his bold comments back in his face. So, here we go again: Think back to Frost's introductory news conference. Right before it began, 100-some former NU players surprised him in the weight room.
"When I walked into that room and saw all those players, it really made me excited about the fact we can get the entire state behind this football program, get this entire state pulling for these players, get this entire state excited about what's going on," he said at the time. "We're going to put a product on the field that this state can be proud of."
The last part simply hasn't happened very often. But this story isn't over. Frost may eventually stack "W's" and perhaps even create unity in the fan base.
First things first: A division crown in the next couple of seasons would be nice.
He can think about unity later.