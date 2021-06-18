Steven M. Sipple: Frost on-target with one reason for relatively small 'Big Red Blitz' crowds

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If Frost and Hoiberg get on a roll, more people will show up at these events. It's really that simple.

There are other factors that contributed to the relatively small turnouts. When I entered the Midtown Events Center in Norfolk, I asked a fan, Drew, if he expected a large turnout.

"I'm not sure how many people even know it's happening," he said.

It was noon on a weekday. Many folks have to work. It's not necessarily easy to get away, even if you try to plan ahead. In this case, fans had only about a week's notice.

But, yeah, Frost is right. He needs to start winning more games.

What do you think Scott Frost has learned about the Big Ten over the past three seasons. Does the quote “I’m planning on them adjusting to us" mean anything today? — Bill M.

If I were Frost, I would never apologize for showing confidence. It's his nature.